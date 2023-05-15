Karuga bags Chairman's Prize at Vet Lab

Handicap 19 Daniel Karuga beat Fredrick Wagura on countback to emerge as the overall winner of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman’s Prize (Njani Ndiritu) golf tournament at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course at the weekend.

Both Karuga and Wagura had carded 42 stableford points in the event which brought to an end week-long activities for outgoing KGU Chairman Ndiritu.

Wagura however was awarded the Men’s Prize where Kandadi Reddy was second with a score of 39 points. Henry D’Souza finished third on 38 points.

In the ladies section, Grace Waiganjo posted 37 to win the ladies prize by three points. David Ndungu emerged as the best KGU Executive after posting 33 points, while Lucas Maranga was the best past KGU Chairman with a score of 34 points.

The Nines went to David Kioko on 23 points, and Walter Kubai who also posted 23 points. Anik Patel and Grace Waiganjo won the longest drive contest. In the Pros Category, Railway’s Samuel Njoroge fired two under par 70 to win by a shot from Jacob Okello.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, the team of Joseph Kagicha, Francis Kimanzi, Ibrahim Lande, and Azu Ogola returned a combined score of 99 points to claim the overall title at the fourth leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour.

They finished five points ahead of the second-placed team of Geoffrey Yego, Morgan Chirchir, Franklin Kipyator, and Moses Cheboi. The two teams have booked their places in the tour’s grand finale to be staged at the Karen Country Club in November this year.

At Machakos Golf Club, Nicholas Musau carded 45 points to win the Isuzu golf tournament where Boniface Chuma was second on 41 after beating Julius Kioko on countback. In third place was Charles Musungu with a score of 39 points.

Taking the nines we Alex Mutia who carded 36 points to win by one point from Benard Nyangechi, while Michael Rotich was third on 33 points. Leading the ladies was Milkah Wanjiku on 38, to win ahead of Alice Abere on 29 points.

In the high handicap section, D.K.Muli carded 39 points to win after beating Felix Kiamba on countback.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Charles Ndegwa took the overall title in the G4B golf tournament after posting 44 points. He won by one point from Eric Njagi who took the men’s title. Benard Omondi was second with a score of 41.

In the Ladies section Susan Kanyora carded 44 points, to win ahead of Rhodah Mukami. The nines went to Stanley Kingara and George Njjguna on 23 points.

In the second Division Charles Ndungu posted 45 points to clinch the prize as Margaret Nyambura led the guests after posting 40 points, while Chris Andrea won the gross on 34 points. The sponsors were led by Michael Chege on 41 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, William Kaguta won the gross after posting 80 gross, while the A division title went to George Githinji with 70 nett after beating Dinesh Sasan. Thushara De Silver was third on 73 nett.

In B division, Samir Salim carded 72 to win by a shot from Rajesh Kunverji, while Mburu Kariuki was third on 75. The C division was won by Sanjeev Khagram with an impressive score of 65 nett, three better than David Soares, while Tony Wanyama was third on 69 nett.

In the Ladies medal, Christine Ockotch carded 91 gross to claim the gross title while taking the A division was Florence Karimi on 72 nett, followed by Christine Ockotch on 76. Mary Mariga was third also on 76 nett.