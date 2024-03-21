Nation Classic returns to Kakamega after seven years

Kakamega Golf Club’s nine-hole course has the privilege of hosting the first leg of this year’s Nation Classic Golf series, which returns to Kakamega County for the first time after an absence of seven years.

The last time, a Nation Classic golf event was staged at the nine-hole Kakamega Golf Club course, was on March 9, 2017, where the event attracted a field of 77 players.

This time round, the Nation Golf Series, the oldest amateur golf series in the country having started in 1985 and whose events have been staged at various clubs in the country, has attracted a big field of 132 players, including 14 from six golf clubs in Uganda namely Mbale, Lira, Jinja, Tororo, Soroti, and Arua.

A big number of golfers from those clubs in Uganda usually participate in events in western Kenya clubs such as Kakamega and Kitale.

Meanwhile, besides the visiting Ugandan players, and those from the hosting clubs, other players were drawn from as far away as Kisii Sports Club, Nandi Bears, Kericho and Nandi Bears Clubs.

They will be battling it out for a number of prizes being offered by the Nation Media Group which is teaming up this time round with the County Government of Kakamega, Hampton Hospital and the national airline Kenya Airways.

This year, qualifiers for the 2024 grand finale to be held at Ruiru Sports Club on November 23, will be the top two winners in each of the three divisions namely division one, two and three open to players from Kakamega, Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu and Kisii Sports Club.

Guests such as those from Uganda and elsewhere in the country will vie for prizes reserved for the guests. Nation Media Group staff, who will be led by NMG Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro, will be battle it out for the reserved staff prize.

Kakamega Sports Club Captain James Anzabwa said though the course is slightly dry due to lack of rain in the area for the past few weeks, the greens are in good conditions.

“We have been watering the greens and they are at the moment in good condition and all ready for this weekend’s event,’’ said Anzabwa who thanked the Nation Media Group for considering Kakamega as one of the venues for this year’s series. “We feel most privileged to host the first leg in this year’s series and are most grateful for the Nation Media Group.’’

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning session starts 6.50am with the afternoon draw set for 10:30am.

NMG Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro is drawn along with Ambassador Bruce Madete, club Captain James Anzabwa and veteran golfer and retired BAT top executive Shabanji Opukah.

As it has always been the case in the various Nation Classic golf events held in the various parts of Kenya, this weekend’s Nation Classic activities starts with a Nation Media Group Social Sustainability Initiative on Friday.