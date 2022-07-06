Naomi Wafula jets back with vital lessons from Germany

One of Kenya’s leading lady golfers Naomi Wafula, flew back home on Tuesday from Berlin, Germany where she participated in the Amundi German, a European Ladies Tour event held at the weekend at the Golf and Country Club Seddiner See.

Wafula, Kenya’s Ladies Amateur Champion and Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Academy top student, was in Germany courtesy of the Ladies European Tour’s (LET) events Company U.Com having been recommended by promoters of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. She was among a field of 126 players who paraded at the professional event.

During the first round Wafula, who was in the company of Germany’s Carolin Kauffman and Polly Mack, performed well with an eagle on the 16th to the delight of the gallery of spectators and finished strong on the last two holes, narrowly missing further birdie opportunities.

Unfortunately her chipping and putting were off and she completed the round at four over par.

Conditions on Day Two were difficult with rain and wind and the course being very wet. Wafula did well to adapt her short game to play under these conditions and was one under par, within a shot of the predicted cut, after nine holes.

The back nine however proved to be very tough and she ended the day at three over par after 15 holes when play had to be stopped. The final three holes of the second round however proved tough for her she misjudged the wind she ended on eight over, thus missing the cut by six shots.

Back at Vipingo Ridge and the PGA Academy, there is plenty of work to be done improving her short game from 100 yards in, including chipping, putting and bunker shots.

Naomi’s next tournament is at Muthaiga Golf Club this weekend and she looks forward to bringing her new experience to the game. She is certainly one to watch and could be a real contender for a Kenyan spot at the Olympics in 2024.

Naomi hopes her story inspires young Kenyans. “I had a fun week. I got to learn and experience a lot and played with amazing players who told me the secret is practice and more practice," she said.

"I was really pleased with my scores even though I didn’t make the cut because they showed how much my game has improved since training with the PGA Academy. I am so grateful to Vipingo Ridge, U.COM and everyone who has supported me on this journey."

"I have come from a humble background, cooking and selling chips in my village, and now I am travelling the world with golf. I hope my story will inspire others and we will see more Kenyans join professional tours in time.”