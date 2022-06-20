Lady golfer Wangari wins on her return from injury

Kenya’s top female golfer Chanelle Wangari is back in her usual top form after claiming the overall gross title during the Ladies Open at 72 gross at Ruiru Sports Club over the weekend.

She missed a number of major events including the Magical Kenya Ladies Open early in the year due to injury.

Before the Ruiru event, Wangari had fired 79 gross at the long Thika Greens Golf Resort on Thursday, while from Ruiru on Friday, Wangai played at Thika Sports Club where she posted her second back to back level par 72.

At Thika Sports Club during the Thika Ladies Open, Wangari won by three shots from Naomi Wafula who took the A division title on 75, ahead of Joyce Wanjiru and Sarah Hoare on 77 and 81.

Back at Ruiru, another Vet Lab player Mercy Nyanchama clinched the A division title with a score of 82 gross, one shot better than Nancy Wairimu, Betty Ndenderu and fourth placed Millicent Nyaga all on 83 gross.

Taking the B division title was Veronica Muthiani with a score of 87, followed in second pace by Susan Ngure on 91 and Teresa Mwangi who posted 94.

In the net section, Hannah Gitu fired net 68 to take the overall prize ahead of Division A winner Naomi Wakesho on 71. Rachel Ndei was next on 75 nett.

The B division net crown went tO M. Wahome on 68, two better than Caroline Muigai. Susan Irungu merged the winner of the C division net on 71 nett.



During Saturday’s Kiambu County Governor’s Cup, William Ngugi returned 40 points to win ahead of men winner Thomas Thal and Fredrick Kinge both having posted 38 points.

Taking the Ladies title was Petty Kigwe on 34, ahead of Atlanta Wamahia on 33. The nines went to J. Mureithi on 25 points, and Benson Ndumu with 20 points.

Michael Nderitu won the Division two prize on 38, while Alex Ngugi took the junior title with an impressive score of 41. Frank Munyuah took the gross on 78 while Bethwell Ndungu was the top guest with 40 points.

At Nyahururu Sports Club, James Kabucho was on top of his game as he fired 42 points to claim the overall prize during the Kenya Seed Golf tournament.

Taking the men’s first prize in the event which attracted over 100 players was Samuel Mwangi, who carded 39 to finish ahead of Nicholas Kiboi who posted 38 points.

Coming in third was Dr Ambrose Gatuma on 37 after beating Peter Njuguna on countback. Former Kitale Club captain Stephen Malakwen took the staff prize with a score of 33 points.

The nines went to Caroline Wambaria on 24 and George Munene who carded 20 points.

Claiming the Ladies first prize was Ann Kabugi with a score of 39 points after beating Susan Hiuko on countback, while Nancy Njoki was third on 32 points.

Cyrus lwenyi clinched the gross title on 77, while wining the Best Effort was George Gaita on 11 points.

Summarised weekend golf results;

At Kericho Golf Club; Mabati Rolling Mills Golf Day; Overall Winner men - Raymond Keter - 40points, cb Leonard Koech 40, Overall Winner- Lady- Dorcas Bett 35 cb Florence Kirui, Division 1 Men- Edward Masiga 39m David Biegon 34, Division 2, Kibet Too 39, Dalveer Hunjan 38, Division 3- Tobias Messo 42, Charles Siele 36 pts. Div 4- Ashish Patel 40, Benard Chepkowny 36, Guest- B.V. Patel 27, Nines: Chris Birgen 20, Ezekiel Koech 19 pts.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Kenya Hotel Keepers Golf Day; Overall Winner- Fidel Wasike 45 pts, Men winner- Nitin Pandya 44, Bruno Garber 43m Sammy Olinda 42. Lady winner- Hellen Wanjiru 42, Faith Muteti 41, Rose Kinyanjui 40, KAHC member- Pauline Nduva 40, Junior Winner- Rasmeet Kaur 36. Guest Winner- Harald Kampa 40, Pauline Mungai 34, Nines; Tom Abwao 24, Jayne Githere 23.