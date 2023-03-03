Muthaiga woos Wu, once again for Magical Kenya Open

This year’s Magical Kenya Open — that boasts a prize kitty of $2 million (Sh254 million) — has attracted some of the big names from the DP World Tour series.

According to the entry list of 156 players released by the DP World Tour, Kenyan golf followers will have an opportunity of watching the world’s best professional golfers, including China’s Ashun Wu who last year produced an impressive final-round six under par for a total of 16 under to claim a surprise four-shot victory from South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, Aaron Cockerill of Canada and German pro Hurley Long.

Wu and others, like Spain’s Rafa Cabrero Bello, Marcel Stem from Germany and China’s Li Hantong, are placed in “Category Three” on the list which is made up of players who won in 2020, up and including 2021, and who feature in the DP World Tour rankings. Also expected to register on Monday is Shaun Norris of South Africa, who is among those placed in “Category Four” which is compiled from DP World Tour rankings from 2022.

Also to watch will be players who were placed between numbers one to 117 in the 2022 rankings, a list that features five South Africans, including Justin Harding and Oliver Baker, India’s Shubhankar Sharma and former Kenya Open champion Edoardo Molinari of Italy.

Meanwhile, carrying Kenya’s flag will be eight pros and six amateurs. The pros’ list includes one of Kenya’s most popular players, Dismas Indiza, who has played in the Open for the last 23 years even though, like his compatriots, was not able to make the cut in the tough 2022 tournament.

He will be leading Muthaiga’s Greg Snow and Mutahi Kibugu, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, former Uganda Open champion Justus Madoya, long-hitter Daniel Nduva of Nyali, Mike Kisia from Vet Lab and Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club.