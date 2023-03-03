Kiambu’s Karanga fries opponents, takes early lead at Windsor

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga shot one under par 71 to take an early lead in the 2023 Windsor Classic Golf tournament at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on Friday.

The Sigona Bowl champion, who is chasing a back-to-back victory in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series (formerly the Golfer Of the Year Series), produced five birdies but three bogeys in the front nine denied him a lower score.

He goes into Saturday’s second round with a two-shot advantage over Josphat Rono and former Muthaiga Golf Club chairman Bhavnish Chandaria who both shot one over par 73 in the tournament sponsored by Glenlivet which also brings together, for the first time in the KAGC series, some of the local professionals whose scores were, however, not available at the time of writing.

Sh500,000 prize purse

Meanwhile, four other players tied on two over par 74, including Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga and Kenyans Lee Njoroge and Dickson Baraza.

The top 48 players after the second round will proceed to the final round to vie for the top prize in the Sh500,000 prize purse.