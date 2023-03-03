NCBA Series bigger and better for 2023 edition

This year’s NCBA Golf Series will feature a total of 17 events, some of which will be hosted in Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

And like in the 2022 edition, this year’s series will feature junior events one of which will be staged at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo, Uganda while the other junior event will be held at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa.

Launching the 2023 edition at Kenya Railway Golf Club on Friday morning, where the first leg kicked off immediately with a field of 124 players, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

"We are delighted to launch the NCBA Golf Series 2023, which is part of our continued commitment to democratising the sport of golf in the East African region. Going by the success of the first two editions, we believe that this series will not only promote the game but also contribute to the growth and development of golf in Kenya and the East African region."

Gachora said the two Junior tournaments will be held in partnership with Junior Golf Foundation(JGF) and U.S. Kids Golf as part of the company’s continued commitment to supporting junior golf development in Kenya.

“We launched the series for the first time in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic because we wanted to encourage other corporates to come out and support the game, and I am very happy that others have come on board to support particularly the junior golf programmes in the country. We would like to in particular target kids from the underprivileged areas and not just the children of golfers,’’ added Gachora.

He revelated that last year, over 3,000 golfers participated in the series held across the country.

“NCBA will work closely with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) in its University Golf programme because it will offer opportunity to those juniors above 18 years.’’

Present during the launch, were KGU Chairman Njani Ndiritu, Kenya Golf Federation President Peter Kiguru, Kenya Ladies Golf Union vice Chairman Jane Nzibo and JGF President Regina Gachora all of whom thanked NCBA Bank for its support to the game of golf in the country and in particular the junior golf programmes.

The format of play for this year’s edition will be stroke play, where the player's score is determined by the number of strokes they have played on the course. This is different from the past two editions where the format was stableford scoring.

The overall winner, men’s category winner, ladies’ category winner and the junior category winner at each of the 17 events will qualify to play at the Grand Finale which will be held in December at the Sigona Golf Club.