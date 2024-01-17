Muthaiga to host fundraising tourney

The par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course which was the venue last week of the Nairobi District Foursomes, will be a busy venue on Friday.

The home of both the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KGLU), will host the “Back to School’’ fund-raising golf tournament being staged in collaboration with “The Kilgoris Project (TKP)’’.

The Kilgoris Project (TKP), partners with a rural Kenyan community through an innovative model that brings exceptional education, health care, and employment opportunities to a Maasai village within Kilgoris.

The partners work hand-in-hand with local leaders and families to operate several pr-schools and primary schools, and now growing into junior secondary schools.

TKP creates a strong foundation for early childhood education by creating opportunities for children to start school at the right age and keeping them there with holistic programs to address education, health and nutritional needs.

The Muthaiga Golf Tournament is hence being organised in collaboration with TPK on behalf of two directors, David Kuguru and Mumbi Van Kesteren.

The purpose of the golf tournament this Friday is therefore to support The Kilgoris Project-- a project with 12 pre-schools, primary schools and junior secondary schools. The funds raised from the tournament will bring highly trained teachers and enrichment programs (student leadership council, cultural dance, soccer team, poetry team, and field trips) to these schools.

“Our holistic approach to education also ensures that every student receives a healthy and nutritious breakfast and lunch every school day, clean water on campuses, and access to health,’’ said Kuguru, adding that the tournament targets to raise Sh3 million.

Besides some of the prizes being offered for the winners, a Proton Saga Sedan car will be at stake for any player firing in one, courtesy of Simba Corporation Limited.

Entry fee per player is Sh4,000 inclusive of dinner, while non-golfers will pay Sh3,000 for the dinner.