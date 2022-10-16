Mungata wins Machakos leg of Nation Classic

Former Machakos County Assemble Speaker Benard Muteti Mungata beat a field of 110 players to take the overall title during the sixth leg of the 2022 Nation Classic Golf series at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course on Saturday.

Mungata, an Advocate and a past chairman of the Machakos Golf Club, playing off handicap 12, produced six pars in the opening nine for 21 points, having bogeyed the fourth, fifth and sixth holes.

He made seven pars for another 21 points despite having made a double bogey-six at the par-four-13th and the closing bogey at the par five-18th for a total of 42 points (78 gross) in all to earn the chance to lead the Machakos team to the grand finale at Ruiru Sports Club on November 5.

Related Mwai Kibaki tourney launched Golf

“I am overwhelmed, its feels so great winning the Nation Classic event here at home. I am very happy and promise to represent the club well in Ruiru and who knows, I could end up travelling to Dubai for the DP World Tour’s Desert Classic’’ said Mungata.

He will lead the team of John Kinyua, former Kenya Golf Union Chairman Ben Omuodo and the two lady winners.

Kinyua carded 40 points to emerge the men winner, just a point better than Omuodo, a member of Machakos and also at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, who had posted 39 points, beating third-placed Mark Makau who had also fired 39 points.

Nancy Kariuki on 41 points took the ladies first prize to also qualify for the grand finale of the series dubbed “The Road to Dubai’s Desert Classic’’ where she will be joined by Alice Abere who posted 36 points.

Nandi Bears Club’s Edwin Ondieki claimed the first prize among the guests with a score of 37 points, beating Ruiru’s Joseph Mugo on countback, while Cyllus Onyango from Sigona finished third on 35 points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony in the event where the Nation Media Group (NMG) partnered with Machakos based top hotel Gelian Hotel, Premier Foods, Uganda Group and Madison Insurance, the media house's Head of External Affairs, Clifford Machoka paid great tribute to the club.

“We have been doing the Nation Classic for the last 36 years because it’s a great platform from which we are able to reach out to some of our supporters and clients.This year, we have introduced the element of the trip to Dubai for the overall winner.

This way we have been able to attract more golfers participate in the six legs of the series’’ said Machako, who was accompanied by the Head of Marketing Philbert Julai, Head of Distribution George Kihuria among others

“Machakos Golf Club is very dear to us because of the business support we have been receiving from the county," added Machoka.

Speaking also during the function, Unga Group PLC Managing Director Joseph Chogeid said his group was delighted to partner with the NMG in supporting the event.

“This is a wonderful idea and well definitely continue partnering with NMG. It was great coming to Machakos where we have been partnering with farmers in Machakos and the event gave us a wonderful chance to meet with our clients here in Machakos," said Choge.

The Nation Classic has held legs in Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyali, Nyahururu, and Nanyuki where five players qualified for the grand finale at Ruiru on November 5 .