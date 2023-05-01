Mbugua wins third leg of KCB East Africa Golf Tour

Handicap 15 Alvin Mbugua was in his best form during the weekend’s third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at Limuru Country Club course.

Mbugua carded an impressive 45 points to claim the overall prize in the event which attracted over 200 golfers, where Victory Waiyaki, playing off handicap 10, carded 43 points to claim the men’s title. In the ladies section, Beth Kariuki returned 37 points.

Sean Lyomu took home the junior title with a score of 32, while Scola Onsongo and Walter Njenga emerged the staff and guests prizes with 36 and 40 points respectively. Onsongo also won the ladies longest drive, while taking the men’s longest drive contest was James Kimani and Waweru Thuku clinched the nearest to pin award.

In the team event, John Kariuki, Paul Kahura, Tony Karani and Victor Gichuru carded a total of 110 points to win the team prize ahead of the team of Mathu Nganga, Nicholas Gathuru, Wallace Mwaura and Wilfred Gathu on 106 points.

At the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, Phillip Gathii combined 22 and 18 for a total of 40 points to win the Flamingo Shield ahead of Francis Gathenya and Jeff Storry on 39 points each.

In the Ladies section, Nancy Kimemia posted 36 points to win by two points from Teresia Muturi on 34. Leading the new members (men) was Roy Bwuoma on 37 and the Ladies prize went to Emma Pennington who scored 36. John Kamais combine 17 and 19 for 36 to win the gross title while leading the guests was James Onchwari on 39 points.

Ashok Patel emerged the senior winner with a score of 36 points and Gurtej Sahota clinched the junior title with a score of 32. Mandeep Jajuha and Hillary Korir won the nines on 24 and 21 points, and Winnie Chelangat took the Best Effort prize with a score of nine points.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Josiah Mwangi won the Kenya Dental Association tournament with a score of 39 points, followed in second place by Darren Chesumei on 35 points. The Ladies winner was Stella Ondimu on 13 points while the nines went to Bulisa Masiga and Moses Okech on 16 and 20 points.

Ian Wambugu and Timothy Alala on 28 won the G.F. Grant Award prizes, while Robert Okech emerged the winner of the Best Effort prize on 11 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, William Kaguta shot four over par 75 to claim the gross title in the April Mug and Medal where he also won the A division title with nett 71 and ahead of Dahir Awdeer on 77 and third placed Dinesh Sasa on 86 nett.

In B division, Sammy Mwangi Kamau carded 72 nett to win by two shots from Faizullah Kudrati, with Sanjay Kotecha on 76 coming home third. The C division title went to Joseph Kaguru on 71, two shots better than David Soares, while Tom Abwao was third on 75 nett. Robert Muhita was the D division winner with 78 nett, and Alpesh Malde was second on 81 nett.

In the Ladies Medal, the evergreen Christine Ockotch carded 85 gross to take the gross title and also the A division title with nett 69. In second place was Mary Kandu on 74 nett. Florence Karimi was third on 80 nett. The B division title went to Rose Kinyanjui on 74 and in second place was Annmarie De-Jong on 81, while Everlyne Akinyi was third on 83 nett.