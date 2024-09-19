Make-or-break for Kenya Police in Caf Confederation Cup clash

It will be make-or-break for Kenya Police as they face holders Zamalek Friday night in their Confederation Cup second preliminary round return leg tie in Cairo, Egypt.

The match, which kicks off at 8pm (Kenyan time), will be played at the 74,100-capacity Cairo International Stadium. The aggregate winner will advance to the group stage of the second-tier continental club football competition, where they are assured of Sh51.8 million.

The match will be played behind closed doors because Caf has imposed a four-match ban on Zamalek following a pitch invasion during their Confederation Cup final second leg final match against Morocco’s RS Berkane in May.

Zamalek secured a 1-0 victory in Cairo, to win the title on the away-goal rule after the first leg ended 2-1 in favour of Berkane in Morocco.

Kenya Police lost the first leg 1-0 at Nyayo National Stadium last weekend with midfielder Abdullah Al-Saeed scoring the lone goal just before half-time after a brilliant assist by Ahmed Mustafa Zizo.

Kenya Police, who are debuting in this competition, will qualify for the group stages with a 2-0 win. On Thursday, the team coached by Anthony Kimani trained at the iconic Cairo International Stadium.

In the first leg, experienced striker Jesse Were squandered several goal-scoring opportunities, but Kimani is expected to keep faith with the striker.

Pacy winger Jafferi Owitti, who was subbed at half time last Saturday, could also start again, as he was the source of the good attacks Kenya Police created.

To keep the speedy duo of Seifedinne Jaziri and Hamza Mathlouthi in check, Kimani could stick with the defensive duo of Aboud Omar and Musa Mohamed. Baraka Badi and Rashid Toha will be charged with protecting the Police back four.

Kenya Police lost the ball easily in attack last weekend and Were, 34, must take his chances, while Marvin Nabwire must also enhance his ball supply upfront to heap pressure on their opponents.

Zamalek captain Omar Mohamoud was a standout player last week in defence and Police will have to work on a way out to handle him. Other impressive players for Zamalek in their win were midfielder Nabil Elmahdy and Jaziri.