Mathenge wins ICEA King of the Course at Ruiru

Handicap 20 golfer Justus Mathenge claimed the overall title in the third leg of the 2023 ICEA LION King of the Course golf series in a neck-to-neck battle which saw Mathenge taking the overall title on countback, at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club Course on Saturday.

Mathenge, carded 18 points in the opening nine but managed to make some improvement at the back nine were he posted 21for a total of 39 points, while Muiruri carded 21 and 18, to eventually settle for the men’s top prize where he won by two points from Kenneth Kimathi and third and fourth-placed Thomas Mwaura and Anthony Kioi who carded 37 points each.

In the Ladies section, Sophie Mbochi returned 37 to win by one point from Atlanta Wamahia. The two nines went to Ngumo Kingori and Eliakim Maina on 22 and 23 points. Vet Lab Sports Club’s Priscilla Karobia emerged the best guest with a score of 39 points, winning by two points from Jane Mwangi on 37 points.

Meanwhile, Benson Mwangi led the sponsors with a score of 31 points, and Elvis Koech and Gichuhi Waweru emerged the junior and senior winners on 35 points. In Category two, the men winner was Amos Mwaura who scored 37 points while the ladies winner was Jecinta Wahome on 33.

Rosemary Kimani and Gabriel Wabuti won the longest drive contest while Beatrice Waweru and Francis Ndegwa emerged the nearest to pin winners.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, ICEA LION General Insurance Company Chairman Joe Wangai said:

“We are extremely delighted to be back here as we continue the sixth edition of ICEA LION King of the Course golf series whose 2023 edition started started last weekend at Machakos; with Ruiru’s event setting the pace for these series by continuously breaking records in attendance.

"This is not surprising given the long relationship between this club and ICEA LION and its predecessors specifically Lion of Kenya. For the visitors and new members, this club has been associated with ICEA LION for so long that nobody really remembers when it started. Certainly we were the insurers of this club and its members in the mid- seventies. In recent history, we were the sponsors of the Ruiru Open for many years and have been sponsoring an event at this course every year since the early 2000.

"The success of ICEA Lion King of the course series relies to a great extent on the support of our partner clubs and their membership and Ruiru is at the core of these series. Our commitment to the continued support to this club is also a recognition of the support of the Clients at this Club and within this region who have entrusted their insurance solutions to us over a long period of time. We fully appreciate this support."

Summarised results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club: Lady Captain’s Prize- Overall Winner- Caroline Nyarandi 12 diff pts, Pauline Gachihi 14 pts, Alysa Jamal 16, cb Alice Wahome, Lady Guest- Caroline Munyi 20 pts, Gladys Kasi 20, Men- D.J. Maru 41 pts, Sammy Olinda 40, Guest- Adrian Monari 40, Best Senior- Bryan Bringloe 37, Junior- Hawii Odoo 44 pts.

At Karen Country Club: January Monthly Mug; sponsored by Heritage Insurance; A Winner- Maurice Gitari67 nett, Rufus Gichuki 68, B division- Sam Muraya 65, Derek Ndonye 68, C Division- Michel Cranfield 68, Elijah Adul 70, Gross- Wade Kilburn 76, Guest- Luke Maga,mbo 73 nett, Junior- Kiunjuri Mathu 70 nett.