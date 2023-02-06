Mapwanya, Limb share lead in Safari Tour

Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya fired his way to joint top spot with home player John Limb after posting an impressive four under par 68 in the second round of the Safari Tour Karen leg at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Monday.

The Zimbabwean, who had posted one under par 71 in Sunday’s opening round, birdied the second, third, 10th and 15th, and despite dropping a shot at the 17th, he wound up the round with a birdie at the 18th to bring his aggregate to five under par 139.

He tied with Limb, who birdied the third, 10th 12th, 15th and dropped a shot at the 16th, before parring the remaining two holes for a 69 to make the second round cut on 139, having shot two under par 70 in the opening round.

Related Naomi Wafula lands Amundi German Masters invite Golf

Following the duo was Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge on three under par 141.

He carded two under par 70, a round that included a birdie on the first hole, and more birdies at the 13th, 15th, 16th and 18th, having dropped two shots at the front nine and one at the back nine’s 11th hole.

On the other hand, Vet Lab Sports Club’s Mike Kisia made a total of five birdies, but ended up with only two under par 70 after dropping two shots on the fourth, and bogeyed the 11th to close the day on 142, leading a group of four others on 142.

The group included Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo, Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, Justus Madoy and round one leader Daniel Nduva, who shot two over par 74.

A total of 72 players had been drawn for the opening round, though only 21 made the second round.