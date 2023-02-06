Naomi Wafula lands Amundi German Masters invite

Kenyan golfer Naomi Wafula has received an invite to play at the Amundi German Masters in June this year.

The invite came as a result of Wafula’s stellar performance after making history by becoming the first Kenyan golfer to make the cut in the Ladies European Tour (LET) that ended at the Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County on Sunday.

“We are very grateful to all our sponsors and the Ministry of Sports for the great support and success of this event. In June, we will be running Amundi German Masters, and we are delighted to make our first invite to Naomi Wafula to participate.

She has made all of us proud by becoming the first Kenyan golfer to make a cut in the finals at the European Ladies Tour,” said Dirk Glittenberg, CEO of U.COM Event.

Wafula was among the five Kenyan amateurs sponsored by Safaricom to the tune of Sh1 million in the just concluded Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Wafula carded four over par 77 in the final round, which included five bogeys with only one birdie, to finish in 56th place, beating five professionals who had also made cut.

India’s Aditi Ashok triumphed at the 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open winning the tournament by nine shots to secure her fourth LET title.

The two-time Olympian produced the wire-to-wire victory where a round of 74 (+1) on the final day was enough for the win.

This year’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open received a significant boost of Sh26.8 million from Safaricom.

The company also sponsored four juniors - Jecinta Njeri, Kanana Muthomi, Idda Rose and Vivienne Otunde, who participated in the Pro Am tournament.