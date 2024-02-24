Magical Kenya Open: Uganda's Rugumayo last East African standing

Ugandan professional Ronald Rugumayo, who became the first Ugandan pro to make the cut in a DP World Tour event, has said making the cut in the Magical Kenya Open was an honour for East Africa.

Rugumayo, who was among the regional qualifiers from the Safari Tour, the other one being Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya, shot a level par 71 in the third round and was in 63rd place at the time of writing.

He had started the third round on Saturday well with an early birdie at the third but picked up a bogey at the eighth and three others in the 10th, 11th, and 13th. He, however, finished the day well, rolling in birdies at the 15th, 17th and at the 18th and a total of level par 213.

Rugumayo described the third round as an up-and-down affair, saying he did not play as planned but was happy with his level par.

“I believe I would have come out with a better score, but all the same, I am happy with the position I am in at the moment and hopefully the final round will be even better," the Ugandan pro said.

Rugumayo said that though he was happy he became the first Ugandan to make the cut in a DP World Tour event, that was not just about himself.

“It feels great, of course, but this was not about making the cut for me as a player and my country, Uganda. I am doing it for East Africa. I am playing for the rest of the East African players who did not make it.

"I believe it could have been someone else among my Kenyan colleagues. Coming into this tournament, my aim was not just about making the cut but to finish in a good position. I have not reached my target."

Rugumayo said when it comes to the sport in this region, Kenya is the home of golf in East Africa.

"I look up to some players here like Dismas Indiza, David Odhiambo, Kopan Timbe and others. I really look forward to playing better to make East Africa proud."

Rugumayo said playing in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa had helped him improve his game.

On if the cold weather at the start of the third was due to the morning rain, which forced a one-and-a-half-hour teeing-off delay, affected his game, Rugumayo said:

“When I played in South Africa for the first time, the weather was not as good. It was cold, so playing here with the rain didn't bother me so much."

On the huge crowd following him: “When you are playing in such an event, you will obviously have all sorts of pressure, but so long as you focus on your game, it does not bother you. I do not pay much attention to whoever is following me as I focus on my game because I know I have a task to perform, and that keeps me going."

Rugumayo said he was looking forward to the final round and see how it goes.