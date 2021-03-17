Hungry local pros chase maiden glory as Magical Kenya Open tees off

From left: Professional golfers Matthew Omondi, Jacob Okello, Dismas Indiza, Edwin Mudanyi, Samuel Njoroge, Kenya Tourism Board CEO Betty Radier, Pros Rizwan Charania, Greg Snow, Erick Ooko, David Wakhu and John Wangai at KTB’s sponsorship announcement at the Nairobi National Park on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • During the 2019 Open which was being played for the first time as part of the European Tour, Simon Ngige finished 25th and he is also out to bring a better score.
  • For Indiza, the most popular pro in the country who at 52 years and still giving the young players a run for their money, there is nothing impossible in golf.

With Frenchman Rozner Antoine having flown straight home after his one shot victory at the Commercial Bank of Qatar Masters at the Education City Golf Club in Doha, and the top leaders in the “Race to Dubai’’ not available, Italian Guido Migliozzi is now the favourite at the par 71 Karen Country Club course where the 2021 Magical Kenya Open gets underway from 7am on Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Fury in Germany as Uefa says it wants fans at every Euro match

  2. Kenya, Uganda renew hostilities in hockey friendlies

  3. NSL: Talanta move to within two points of leaders Police

  4. Gor Mahia teen sensation to join Swedish side after KCSE

  5. NOC-K president Tergat lands new global role

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.