Magical Kenya Open: Kibugu finishes in 65th place

Kenya's lone survivor in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, Mutahi Kibugu, tied with six other players in 65th place as the Magical Kenya Open ended on Sunday at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

He dropped five shots during the final round, but still managed to finish on a four--rounds one under par total of 283.

For his 65th place finish, Mutahi took home Sh526,720, while Absa rewarded him with one million shillings.

And its an early double bogey at the par three-second hole which saw him miss out on a better position.

“I tried to recover, but a big number of mine putts did drop in. All the same I just have one word to describe it: surreal. All the attention I got, all the support I got was just amazing. I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done this week," Mutahi said.

Before the double at the second hole, Mutahi had got off well sinking a birdie at the first hole and later on at the sixth.

He missed many chances particularly at the back nine where he bogeyed the 10th 11th and 16th, though he once again missed a footer for an eagle at the 18th to pick an easy birdie and bring his scores to under par again.

“I’m pretty pleased with how I played over the four days. I didn’t have my best stuff the last three, round two and three I managed to put together a score. Today I just let it go early on the back nine. But I finished strong, have my chin up and I’m pleased with my performance," added Mutahi.

He said he will take all the positives out of this week and head to South Africa to try and pre-qualify for the some events.

He encouraged other young Kenyan players to try and play in more international events.

“Definitely I will try and play more and more, I’m getting the rhythm and I’m heading in the right direction. Just play more tournaments and keep going."

His father Dan Kagwe, a single figure handicap amateur golfer, said he was happy seeing Mutahi making the cut and able to finish in an under par score.

“There is obviously plenty of work he has to do to try and bring himself to the top level, but I am happy that he was able to not just make cut, but finish in the “reds’"I have invested heavily on these two boys, and I am happy it has started paying off. All they need is to get more exposure the necessary experience, and it’s a matter of time they will be able to breakthrough," said Kagwe.