Long-hitting Adel Balala wins Kabete Open

Aadel Balala

Adel Balala at a past practice session at Royal Nairobi Golf.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Taking the first round gross was John Lejirmah on 71 and the second round went to Limuru’s Dennis Maara, who posted an impressive round of three under par 69, and Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu took the third round gross on 73.
  • Taking place along with the main event on Saturday and Sunday was a subsidiary stableford event which was won by Hellen Manyara, who posted 40 points to win by three points from Kariuki Njenga on 37, while the Sunday round winner was M. Walji with a score of 36 points, beating Jane Mwangi by one point.

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala Sunday beat Kiambu’s Michael Karanga by four shots to claim the 2021 Kabete Open golf title at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

