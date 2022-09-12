Lejirmah leaves it late to claim Nyanza Open

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirmah, one of the national team players preparing for this year’s All Africa Team Golf Championship in Egypt, beat Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama in a play-off, to lift this year’s Nyanza Open golf title at the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club course at the weekend.

Lejirmah, who started the final round three shots off the overnight leader Sammy Mulama, posted three over par 73 in the closing round while Mulama carded 76 for the two to tie on 147 hence forcing the play-off at hole number one where Lejirmah parred to beat Mulama who bogeyed the hole.

Finishing a shot behind the two in third place was William Odeck from Nyali on 148, just a shot better than Isaac Makokha. Elly Barno and Malindi Open champion Uganda’s Michael Alunga tied on 150.

Meanwhile, Mombasa Golf Club team of Gladys Kasi, Susan Mwangi, Faith Muteti and Gladys Mueni produced an impressive two-day total of 216 points to claim the popular Nancy Millar trophy at the par 72 Karen Country Club at the weekend.

They posted 69 points in the first round, 82 in the second and 65 at the closing round, to win by three points from the team of Louisa Gitau and Bronia Githinji of Karen and their visiting partners from other clubs Noni Wanyee and Gladys Mboya. Together they posted a total of 213 points.

Finishing third in the event sponsored this year by I&M Bank, Boscovich Air Charters, Crown Paints and Kwal was the team of Rose Mambo, Njeri Kariuki, Pettie Ndolo and Priscilla Waithaka with a total of 210 points.

Completing the team prize list was the team of Njeri Onyango, Annie Thoronjo, Lydia Mokaya and Rosemary Kioni who carded 208 points.

Winning the first round was Carol Karanja and Wahu Nyairo on 41 points same as round two winners Nellie Ayodo and Rael Munoru and third round winners Wendy Ball and Christa van Luijk.

Before the Nancy Millar trophy, the club had hosted the Waica Re Golf tournament where Anthony Kiragu clinched the overall title with an impressive score of 43 points, beating men winner Sam Onyambu by two points.

J.Kabiru was second after a countback with James Kamiri, and Peter Wambari on 40 points.

The ladies title went to Olive Njagi with a score of 38 points, wining by one point from Caroline Muguku and two points better than Wairimu Wanjaiya. The nines went to Ernest Waithaka on 21 and Edwin Obuya with a score of 23 points.

Summarised results

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Sanlam Golf tournament; Overall Winner- Ian Marshall 42 pts, Men winner- Bimal Shah 40 pts, Simon Karemu 39, lady Winner- Caroline Munyi 40, cb Florence Karimi 40, best Senior- J.C. Patel 36, Junior winner- Aydan jamal 35, staff winner- Bargottio Kwonyike 30.

Guest winner- Oscar Ogunde 26, High handicap winner-Karan Khagram 42 pts.

At Vet Lab Sports Club; Captain’s Club Golf Tour 2022; Overall winner Janice Nyokabi 43 points, Category One; Men- Dennis Musau 41, cb Steve D’Souza, Lady winner- Dorcas Mukabi 42, Esther Chumo 39. Category 2,

Men Winner: Eric Njunu 39pts, Chales Maluki 38,

Lady winner- Caroline Muguku 33, cb Phyllice Gitumbi 33. Junior- Maina Iraki 39,