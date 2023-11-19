Lady golfer Naomi Wafula makes history at Kiambu Open

Vipingo Golf Resort-based lady golfer Naomi Wafula beat Uganda’s Godfrey Nsubuga in one of the most dramatic sudden death play-off in the 2023 Kiambu Open at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course on Sunday.

Both Wafula and Nsubuga had fired two under par total of 214 gross at the end of regulation play, hence the play off which started with a four-hole play-off where they tied, resulting in the sudden death play-off at the 18th hole.

After tying in the first three play, Wafula was able to par the fourth hole against Nsubuga’s bogey to become the first lady golfer to take home the top cash prize of Sh96,000 in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

However, since the KAGC series are for men, Uganda Amateur Champion Nsubuga took the Kiambu Open trophy plus 88 points in the KAGC series order of merit.

“The money aside, I am happy because I was able to accomplish my mission which was to beat Michael Karanga at his home course and win the Kiambu Open trophy," said Nsubuga, who thanked the Kenya Golf union (KGU) for allowing Ugandan golfers to participate in its golf series.

“Playing in Kenya has real helped us improve our golf and I am truly grateful to the KGU and ofcourse the sponsors of the events NCBA Bank," added Nsubuga, who won Sh57,600.

During the final round, Nsubuga had carded two under par 70, while Wafula shot one under par 71, which included five birdies and four bogeys, while Nsubuga also birdied five holes and dropped three shots.

Wafula thanked the KGU for having allowed ladies to play along with the men in the KAGC series, saying this has given lady golfers a chance to also win cash and some world amateur rankings.

“I am so happy taking the first prize today though I was almost giving up after playing the first seven holes of play off, but I decided I would go down fighting," said Wafula.

Home player and defending champion Michael Karanga finished third on one under par total of 215 despite having shot 69 in the final round which included and eight in the par five-third hole.

“The second round’s 78 plus the triple bogey in today’s final round denied me a win but not to worry, we still have two more events to go," said the Betika sponsored Karanga, who earned 76 points towards the Order of Merit.

Tying for fourth place in five over par 221 were Vipingo’s Adel Balala and the second lady in the tournament Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu, who won Sh25,900 each.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, KGU Vice Chairman David Ndungu thanked Kiambu Golf club for the excellent organisation of the event and the sponsors NCBA Bank and GA Insurance.