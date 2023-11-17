Karanga takes early lead at Kiambu Open

A clean four under par back nine propelled home player Michael Karanga to a three shots lead in day one of this year’s Kiambu Open golf tournament at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club course on Friday.

Karanga, who was among those teed off in the morning, picked up three bogeys at the fifth and sixth and at the eighth hole, against three early birdies at the second and third and a birdie three at the par four-ninth, to turn to the back nine on level par.

But Karanga, usually a strong finisher, rolled in birdies over the 10th, 11th and 13th and at the home green (18th) for the day’s four under par 68.

“I went to the rough at the fifth and sixth where I was not able to get out well as the rough is bad, but I intend to play better on Saturday if it does not rain,’’ said Karanga.

He said the course is generally in good condition but the rough is bad such that one has to by all means try and avoid it in order to score well.

“I am happy with my round today despite the three bogeys, but tomorrow is when I will go full blast particularly if it does not rain,’’ said the Betika Limited-sponsored Karanga who closed the day three shots better than Railway’s John Lejirmah and Ruiru’s Ben Omondi.

Lejirmah birdied three holes and eagled the 12th but dropped four shots to finish on one under par 71.

Earlier, Uganda Open amateur Champion Godfrey Nsubuga had set the pace with three under, after three back-to-back birdies at the 10th, 11th and 12th but he followed that with an equal number of bogeys on the 13th, 14th and 15th, parred the remaining three holes, to tie for third place with Lady golfer Naomi Wafula on level par 72.

Wafula, from Vipingo Ridge Golf resort, made four birdies but against four bogeys for her 72. Ruiru’s Ben Omondi also birdied four holes, though a poor finish in the remaining five holes saw him drop to fifth place on one over par 73, a shot better than Joyce Wanjiru, Sammy Mulama, and home player Peter Waiharo on two over par 74.

The event, the 24th leg of the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series being sponsored by NCBA Bank and GA Insurance, enters its second day on Saturday from 7am.