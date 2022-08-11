KLGU names team for All Africa Challenge Trophy Championship

The Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) has named its national team for the All Africa Challenge Trophy Championship to be held at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Golf Club course, Tanzania from September 3 to 11.

The team of two players and one reserve was among the squad of 10 golfers who were under a training programme by veteran professional Saleem Haji.

Haji is also the director of Golf and Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort in Kilifi County.

Related Nanyuki rookie cruises to Safaricom Golf Tour title

The players are Chanelle Wangari of Vet Lab Sports Club, and Naomi Wafula (Vipingo Ridge PGA Academy), while Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab will be the reserve.

The team will be managed by the KLGU Chair Rosemary Olende and will be accompanied to Tanzania by coach Haji.

The remaining players namely Joyce Wanjiru, Nancy Wairimu, Margaret Njoki, Agnes Nyakio, Faith Ontune, Ashley Awuor, and Faith Chemutai, all of whom will also travel to Tanzania to participate in the supporters event.

According to the tournament programme, all teams are expected to arrive on September 3 ready for the official practice rounds and official opening and flag raising ceremony on September 4.

The first round tees off the following day. Rounds two and three will take place on September 6 and 7.

The supporters tournament will take place on September 6 at the Lugalo Tanzania Peoples Defence Force Golf Club course.

The ACCT championship will be followed by the Tanzania Ladies Open Championship from September 9 to 11.

Back to the local scene, as most clubs remain action-less this weekend because of the General Election, action at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course continues with the staging of the inaugural Institution of Human Resources Management Nairobi North/East Branch golf tournament.

A big field of 250 was drawn for the event with club captain Jessy Ndegwa saying the course is in an excellent condition.

Among the golfers drawn for the weekend battle include players like John Njenga, Isaac Nguku, Frank Munyua and lady golfers Jane Mwaura and Ruth Kamau.