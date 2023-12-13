Kisia claims Safari Tour title at Vet Lab

Home player Mike Kisia on Wednesday beat Kakamega’s Dismas Indiza and Samuel Njoroge from Kenya Railway Golf Club by three shots to claim the title in the second leg of the 2023/2024 Safari Tour Season Six tournament at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

Kisia shot level par 72 in the final round despite having bogeyed the 18th hole for the fourth time and the 17th for the third time during the week.

Before picking up the last minute bogeys, Kisia had made birdies at the 10th, 12th, 15th and 16th holes, in addition to an earlier birdie at the seventh hole of the front nine, where he had also made bogeys at the first and fourth.

The level par finish saw him conclude the tournament with a grand total four over par 292 gross.

Kisia took home Sh150,000, plus some ranking points towards the 2024 Magical Kenya Open.

An elated Kisia said: "I am honoured to have emerged as the winner of the Betika Safari Tour's second leg. The competition was fierce and I appreciate the opportunity to showcase my skills. Thanks to the organisers and fellow players for making this event memorable."

Meanwhile, the senior pro Indiza played a bogey-free three under par front nine, which included birdies at the first, fourth and fifth, dropped a shot at the 10th and a late bogey at the 17th.

A birdie at the 15th enabled him to finish with two under par 70 to tie for second place with Samuel Njoroge on seven over par 295.

The two earned Sh90,000 each, while finishing in fourth place was round three leader Daniel Nduva, who carded five over par 77 for a total of eight over par 296. He won Sh75,000, while Ngugi Njuguna and Mohit Mediratta, who tied for fifth place on 297, won Sh67,000 each.

Besides the top cash prize, Kisia was awarded 50 points towards the “Road to Magical Kenya Open’’, a DP World Tour event scheduled for February 22 to 25 at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course.

Meanwhile, Indiza, who won the first leg at the Uganda Open last month, leads the Safari Tour rankings with 122 points, followed in second place by Daniel Nduva on 98, while Samuel Njoroge is in third place also on 98.

Kisia’s victory pushed him to fourth place on 78 points.