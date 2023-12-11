Njuguna wins centennial golf title at Ruiru

Handicap-16 golfer Samuel Njuguna over the weekend, carded 43 stableford points in a field of 232 golfers, to win the centenary golf tournament which was the highlight of the club’s 100 years of existence.

Njuguna took the overall title with two points to spare from the men winner Peter Mwaura, a former club Captain and Chairman who returned 41 points playing off handicap 13.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, Njuguna said: “I am elated to be named the overall winner of this tournament at a time we are celebrating 100 years of existence and progressive excellence. I thank my four-ball for an amazing outing on the course and I cannot wait to brave the fairways in competitions to come.”

Meanwhile, taking charge in the division two category, was Amos Mwaura who plays off handicap 25. He returned 43 points to cruise to victory, beating Philip Nguyai, who carded 42 points to emerge second.

Lucy Njuguna clinched the division one lady award after returning 41 points to beat her closest challenger Grace Miano on 40 points to emerge second in the highly-contested category.

Vincent Musalia, returned 47 points to emerge the guest winner where he was closely followed by Milkah Macharia on 42 points, while Eliakim Maina claimed the longest drive award in the men’s category, with Beatrice Waweru clinching the ladies’ prize.

Lucy Njugunu won the nearest to the pin in the ladies’ category while Dr Fred Mugambi scooped the men’s prize.

The club also hosted a series of other activities to mark the centennial milestone; events which included bowling, swimming, and pool table that culminated in a blue-themed dinner event.

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL), BF SUMA, Maridady, Prife International and Fresha Dairy Brands sponsored the event.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort, Joseph Kamiri playing off handicap 19, posted an impressive 44 points to claim the overall prize in the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) tournament where George Wamae was the men winner on 42, one better than Erastus Ndung'u on 41.

Ndung'u however had to beat third-placed Anthony Muita on countback, while Doris Knight was the lady winner on 43, followed in second place by Jackline Sirai on 40, two better than Magdaline Mbugua.