Safari Tour: Nyali’s Daniel Nduva fires his way to the top

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva fired his way to the top of the leader board, going into Wednesday’s final round of the Safari Tour Season Six at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

Nduva, who is seeking back-to-back victories following his recent triumph in the Tanzania Open, produced six birdies and one eagle for a third round five under par 67 to lead the hunt for the prize of Sh150,000 courtesy of Betika.

He made off with an opening hole birdie, followed by a second one at the fifth and an eagle three at the par five-seventh.

He, however, dropped shots at the third, sixth and ninth, though he played a bogey-free back nine that included birdies at the 10th, 13th, 16th and 18th for the day’s 67, which gave him a three rounds total of three over par 219.

Home player Mike Kisia closed the day in second place just a shot behind on 220 after a three over par 75, a round that included a double bogey-seven at the par five-fifth, in addition to four single bogeys.

Njuguna Ngugi, Samuel Njoroge and Isaiah Otuke tied for third place on 221.

Twenty-one players made it to the second round cut to hunt for shares of the Sh1 million purse at stake in the first of three events that will decide the Kenyan professionals who will participate in the 2024 Magical Kenya Open set for Muthaiga Golf Club from February 22.