KGU to host University Golf Day

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) will on Sunday host the inaugural University Golf Day at Vet Lab Sports Club.

The event has been organised to have an engagement with the university and college students who are the key promise to the transformation of the game of golf in the country.

The objective is to get the universities to adopt golf as a sport, establish university golf clubs and develop university golf leagues where frequent competitions will be held.

Related Eight local pros qualify for Magical Kenya Open Golf

So far a total of 150 students from 17 universities and colleges have registered, 60 of whom will play in the Sunday tournament where individual prizes will be awarded and the best performing university recognised.

Students who have expressed interest in being part of a University Golf Club and have not started playing golf will be taken through introductory lessons to the game.

The Universities and colleagues which have taken keen interest in the programme include Catholic University of Eastern Africa, Daystar University, Egerton, KCA University, Kenyatta University, Laikipia University, Mt Kenya University, Multimedia University, Riara, Strathmore, Technical University, USIU and University of Nairobi.

The golf clinic shall consist of driving, chipping and putting demonstrations in addition to the introduction to the rules and requirements of golf.

The students will also get a chance to go round the course and watch their peers playing. KGU chairman Njani Ndiritu said: “Some of the students have never had a chance to access a golf course and we believe this will be an amazing first experience for them."