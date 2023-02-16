Eight local pros qualify for Magical Kenya Open

With the conclusion of the Kenya Open Golf Limited organised Safari Tour Golf Series which marked its sixth edition this year, focus now shifts to the 2023 Magical Kenya Open Golf tournament, a DP World Tour event to be held at Muthaiga Golf Club from March 9 to 12.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony of the 2022/23 Safari Tour final leg won by Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya, Kenya Open tournament director Patrick Obath said the Open launch will be held as soon as sponsorship issues are finalised.

“Sponsorship has not been easy not only for the Safari Tour but even for the Magical Kenya Open, but we are on it, and hopefully we will announce all the final arrangements,’’ said Obath.

He said it was the intention of the Kenya Open Golf Limited to not only improve the Safari Tour beyond the East African borders to countries like Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda and Tanzania, but also increase the prize fund per event so that is able to attract the leading professionals in Africa.

“As of now, we have been having events in Kenya and Uganda only but I believe it is a matter of time, that the Safari will be able to spread its wings to a number of African countries thus players will be able to play at least in every month for a better prize fund,’’ added Obath who also announced the names of Kenya’s qualifiers for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open as well as the two regional qualifiers.

Leading the eight Kenyan qualifiers is Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club who scored a total of 236 points despite having failed to capture any title in the 2022/23 season, Samuel Njoroge who won the Karen leg (217), Dismas Indiza on 184, Simon Ngige (179), Mutahi Kibugu (169), Justus Madoya (159), Daniel Nduva (141) and Mike Kisia who scored 114 points.

Of the eight Kenyans, only Daniel Nduva and Samuel Njoroge won at least one event each in the six-events tour, while the rest were won by Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi who won the Uganda Open and the Sigona leg, while Nyasha Muyambo claimed the Limuru leg, with Visitor Mapwanya completing the series with a one shot victory at Muthaiga.

Unfortunately, Chinhoi who won a number of events in the fifth season as well, missed an opportunity to play in the Open, after failing to make cut at Karen, while he missed the Muthaiga event after failing to register at the required deadline.

Thus Visitor Mapwanya overtook him on the points table with a total of 234 points against Chinhoi’s 200 points.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo came second among the regional players after scoring a total of 212 points, to join Mapwanya in the open next month.

The six Kenyan amateurs who qualified for the Magical Kenya Open 2023 are Dennis Maara, the Kenya Amateur Match Play Champion from Limuru, Railway’s John Lejirmah who is the Stroke Play Champion and Golfer of the Year 2022, Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club, Jay Sandhu, Njoroge Kibugu and Daniel Kiragu all from Muthaiga Golf Club.

Meanwhile at the local scene, Mombasa Golf Club’s links course popularly known as “The front course’’ is where the action is this weekend as the 112 years old course hosts the Captain’s prize on Friday and Saturday where over 100 players were drawn.

Club captain Gitonga Wachira was able to bring on board corporates such as Pernod Ricard, Max Healthcare, Family Bank, KCB, Khushi Motors, KWAL, Sasini, Travellers Beach Hotel and Club, NCBA, GF Suma, Inko Moko, MTS, Inuka Afrika and Biofreeze among others to spice up the event.

Captain Wachira said the course was still in good condition despite the current dry spell at the Coast at the moment. “We have lined up some fabulous prizes in addition to the various entertainment and players are assured of a great weekend,’’ said the captain.

Fixtures

Mombasa

Friday; Captain’s (James Gitonga Wachira) prize; 7.00 A. Kariuki, G. Gakuo, P. Cheruiyot; 7.10 N. Dodhia, J. Obonyo, S. Samoei; 7.20 R. Dodhia, P. Kibanya, T. Amani; 7.30 G. Githinji, Y. Oyaro, S. Dodhia, P. Kimanga; 8.00 W. Kaguta, E.N. Ibua, J. Githuka, A. Mughal; 8.10 J. Kitema, D. Jetha, G. Nesbitt, J. Onyango; P.M. 12.20 V. Simbi, A. Miheso, S. Kiruku, F. Muteria; 12.30 D. Gaitho, J. Ongere, M. Ombura, M. Kariuki; 12.40 K. Mwangi, A. Muita, P. Wango, G. Gachanja; 12.50 B. Simiyu,P. Wambari, J. Mugo, P. Gathuri; 1.00 K. Kuria, F. Thandaru, D. Ngunjiri, M. Mwangi; 1.10 E. Nyongesa, T. Githaiga, P. Munyao, G. Thama; 1.20 M. Wahome, G. Singh, H. Kamau, DR. J.K. Muriuki; 1.30 L. Odhiambo, D. Ondenga, C. Tolo F. Muthamia; 1.40 S. Muraya, K. Muthoni, R. Kariuki, J. Mochanga;

Ruiru

Saturday: Lions Club and friends Golf Day; 6:30 I Githinji, A Kimani, C Wakaro, N King'ori; 6:40 F Wagura, S Kamau, B Mugo, B Ndorongo; 6:50 A Njoroge, G Ndungu, E Maina, L Wachira; 7:00 P Ngugi, S Wambugu , L Mwangi, T Kiragu; 7:30 Njiraini, C Gacheru, Grace W; 7:40 N Mwaura, M Karanja, B Omondi, T Saidimu; 7:50 N Mukuria, J Mutugi, L Nganga; 8:00S K Ndungi, Muchemi, J Thuo, Mwangi; 8:10 Mwangi E, Fr. Kaigua, Fr. Kimani, N Macharia; 8:20 Dr. Karienye, B Kanyi, Suleiman K, P Wanarua; 8:30 D Kabera, G Njuguna, G Karanja, M Waititu; 8:40 Kaf x 4; 8:50 Thika x2, C Ndegwa, G karuku; 9:00 J Njenga, M Wahome, F Kungu; 11:00 Captain x4; 11:10 Brig Mohamed, J Maina, R Kithuka, M Maina; 11:20 J Mbugua, A Mwangi, S Njuguna, B Waititu; 11:30 N Kiati, R Lagat, J Maina; 11:50 Sponsor x 4; 12:00 B Odhiambo, M Kenji, G Gathara, A Machocho ; 12:10 M Nyangi, K Mwaura, W Mugwima, C Mugo; 12:20 P Ngunjiri , B Waititu, J Olulu, W Kamau; 12:40 Sponsor x4; 12:50 Kiambu x 4; 13:00 B Kimani, B Waciuri, F Munyua; 13:10 K Muchiri, C Mburu , B Ngore, T Thuku; 13:20 C Kiai, A Maina, G Wachira, B Okumu; 13:30 W Njenga, E Wanderi, S Gaitho; Tenth Tee: 6:30 M Waweru, J Mathenge , S Mwitari; 6:40 J M Mwangi, F Waititu, A Muigai; 6:50 Sponsor x 4; 7:00 S Kingara, P Kamau, M Chege; 7:10 J M Mwangi, T Kiragu, S Kingara, N Nguithi; 7:20 S Patel, M Kamau, C Njeru , K Mary; 7:30 Dr. F Mugambi, G Macharia, Fr Mwaura, Lillian N; 7:40 R Mugambi, P Mwaura, Fr. Mukua, Grace M; 7:50 Muriuki, R Simiyu, P Theche, M Gathige; 8:00 Dr E Karanja, N Kithae, Githii M, Kimani; 8:10 J Mapesa, A Kamau, Fr. Kinuthia, Njuguna; 8:20 A Muthigani, D Muchungu, J Njeru, Z Muigai; 8:30 M Nyaga, M Njuguna, J Makau, M Mureithi; 8:40 F Maina, T Gitonga, G Gathanwa, S Mwangi; 8:50 P Kungu, S Mureithi, Dr Thoronjo, P Ngahu; 9:00 J Mutugi, S K Ndungi, E Karanja, J Mureithi; 11:00 Sponsor x 4 ; 11:10 J Ngugi, S Kihanya, P Kiarie, I Nguku; 11:20 J Kinga,W Mathenge, M Wahome, J Nyaga; 11:30 D Kamau, T Kiiru, B M Kimani, E Mworia ; 11:40 M Gitonyi, S Wambugu, J P Muraguri, P Mararo; 11:50 P Njeru, J Nyambura, P Wanyeki, K Mwaura; 12:00 V Mwaura , S Muriu ,R Mwaura, C Kariuki; 12:10M Karanja, M Muriu, W Njenga , Fr Kiarie; 12:20 E Wairimu, Dr V Gaitho, J Kilonzo, A Miro; 12:40 Sponsors x 4; 12: 50 A Kioi, J Gachomba, Maj Nganga; 13:20 E Wachira , M Maina, S Wambugu, C Njoroge; 13:30 P Gichohi, J Theuri, P Thuku, Maj Mbugua;

Vet Lab