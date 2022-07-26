KGU name squad for Victoria Cup

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Tuesday named a 10-strong Kenya team for the Victoria Cup against Uganda that will be held at Limuru Country Club from Friday.

The 10 are Adel Balala, Andrew Wahome (Jnr), Chris Andrea, Daniel Kiragu (Jnr), Ebill Omollo, John Lejirmah, Michael Karanga, Njoroge Kibugu, Sammy Mulama and Dennis Maara.

Making the announcement at Limuru Country Club KGU chairman Njani Ndiritu said they were more than ready to host the event after its postponement in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19.

“We are pleased to announce the names of the national team players who will take on defending champions Uganda from Friday. We are happy to stage the event once again this year, something we were not able to do in 2020 and 2021 due to the challenges brought about by the Covid 19 Pandemic," added Ndiritu.

Since its inauguration in 2016, Kenya has won the event three times, while Uganda won the 2019 event.

Team captain Dennis Maara exuded confidence that the team is fully prepared to reclaim the title.

According to the programme, Thursday will be practice round and flag raising ceremony.

The first round, a four-ball better ball format, will take place on Friday followed by the second round foursomes and round three and four ball better ball and Foursomes.

The singles will take place in Sunday where there will be a subsidiary Texas scramble subsidiary event and closing ceremony.

Elsewhere, twelve-year-old Belinda Wanjiru and 16-year-old Beiju Shah emerged top during Sunday’s Safaricom Golf Tour junior tournament at Vet Lab Sports Club course.

The two capitalised on their home course advantage to post 75 and 74 gross respectively to claim the tournament's top prizes.