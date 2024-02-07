Kenya Ladies Open partners with Eventhub

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) has partnered with technology firm Eventhub to enhance information dissemination and fan engagement for this year’s tournament set for Thursday to Sunday at the PGA Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge.

The collaboration introduces an innovative Player Locator platform embedded on the tournament’s website designed to offer an immersive and interactive experience for both on-site attendees and global fans.

The platform can be accessed through the link: https://mklo2024.letgolf.live/

At the heart of the platform lies its dynamic interactive map, uniquely crafted to visualise expansive venues, and serves as a comprehensive 360° event tool. The platform caters to the diverse needs of spectators and fans, whether on-site or enjoying the event remotely.

The Player Locator platform offers a range of features aimed at enriching the fan experience.

Among these is the integration of the Official Scoring System, ensuring that fans can access real-time scores and statistics effortlessly. This feature provides up-to-the-minute updates on player performance, keeping them fully engaged with the unfolding tournament action.

Additionally, the platform features a Live Scoring Monitor, providing fans with a dynamic feed of scores as the tournament progresses. Complemented by comprehensive Starting Lists and Timetables, fans have access to detailed schedules of participating players and event timings.

With instantaneous updates on player rankings and a user-friendly search function for quick player identification, the platform also ensures that fans can immerse themselves fully in the excitement of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The technology has been successfully implemented for the DP World Tour and during the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup 2023.