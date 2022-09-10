Kenya finish fourth in All Africa Ladies Golf Challenge Trophy

Kenya's national ladies golf team finished fourth in the All Africa Ladies Golf Challenge Trophy at the par 72 Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Golf Club course, Tanzania.

During the final round on Friday, the Kenyan team of Naomi Wafula, Channelle Wangari and Mercy Nyanchana posted 152 gross based on the best two scores, to bring their 54-hole aggregate to 458 gross.

During the final round, Wafula and Wangari fired four over par 76 each. Tournament favourites South Africa produced 150 gross, to claim the team title with a total of 444 gross, beating Morocco by five shots.

Hosts Tanzania, whose team was made up of Hawa Wanyeche, Madina Idd and Angel Eaton, posted 153 gross in the closing round for a total of 455 to finish third overall, just three shots better than Kenya.

In the individual category, Morocco's Rich Intisar posted a total of 220 gross made up of 76, 74, and two under on Friday to win by the narrow margin of one shot from South Africa's Bobi Brown on 221 after posting 72, 73, and 76.

Kenya's Wafula was placed third on 222 gross made up of 70, 76 and 76.

South Africa's Gabrielle Venter was fourth on 223 just a shot better than Wanyeche of Tanzania.

Wangari finished 10th and Mercy Nyanchama 13th overall. In the junior individual category, Bobi Brown of South Africa won on 221 gross followed in second place by another South African Gabrielle Venter 223. Wangari was third on 237 just a shot better than Abir Taibi of Morocco.

A total of 20 countries participated in this year's championship. They were South Africa, Morocco, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, Gabon and Egypt.

Cote D'Ivoire, Mauritius, Mali, Togo, Rwanda, Cameroon, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia and Botswana were also in contention .