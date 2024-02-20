KBL, Safaricom give Sh40m for Kenya Open

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) on Tuesday joined the list of sponsors for this year's Magical Kenya Open which gets underway on Thursday at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club Course.

Speaking during the presentation at Muthaiga Golf Club of a sponsorship cheque of Sh34 million, KBL Managing Director Mark Ocitti said besides the main sponsorship, KBL will also support three of the Kenyan professionals who are playing in the Magical Kenya Open. Those are Dismas Indiza, Samuel Njoroge, and Daniel Nduva.

"We believe that our sponsorship will go a long way in enabling the Kenya Open Golf Limited to meet its obligations. We understand the importance of supporting this sport and we are proud to be playing our part in helping to ensure the success of this prestigious tournament'' said Ocitti.

He said through the sponsorship, KBL will also be looking to provide fans with a memorable experience at the tournament.

"We will be sponsoring entertainment at the tournament's village and offering fans a taste of our brands because we believe the village will be a beehive of activities and we want to make sure that we bring excitement to the event," he added.

The Magical Kenya Open, which is part of the DP World Tour, has this year attracted a field of 144 players including nine local pros, four amateurs, and three regional players drawn from Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Kenya Open Golf Limited Sponsorship Director Ronald Meru thanked KBL for its continued support of the tournament.

"We are delighted to have KBL on board again this year to support the Magical Kenya Open. We thank you for all the support you have given this event, which has enabled it to grow to the level it has reached."

Later on, Meru received Sh6.2million from Safaricom, who are once again joining the Magical Kenya Open as the connectivity partners and will provide connectivity to the media centre as well as other areas within the clubhouse during the event.

Speaking after handing over the cheque, Safaricom's Head of Segment Marketing at Safaricom Flavia Othim said; "I am very delighted to be here to present our sponsorship as the technology partner of the Magical Kenya Open. This is a major event and therefore Safaricom is keen to play its role as it has done over the years.

We have been partnering with Kenya Open Golf Limited for a number of years including the recent Magical Kenya Ladies Open at Vipingo because Safaricom is keen on supporting sports in the country," said Othim.