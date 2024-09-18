Karanga hits top form as KAGC Series heads to Malindi

Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga has returned to top form, signaling his potential dominance for the remainder of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series.

With series heading to the Malindi Open this weekend where Karanga is the defending champion, it promises to be a thrilling affair in the 20th leg of the series.

At the weekend’s Railway Invitation, the 19th leg of the KAGC Series, Karanga earned a total of 98 points, including eight bonus points, after securing a victory with a two-under-par total of 214 gross. He outperformed home player John Lejirmah by eight points.

This win, Karanga’s fifth of the season, elevated him to the top of the leaderboard with 663 points, 42 ahead of second-placed Lejirmah.

In addition to reclaiming the series lead, Karanga received a cash prize of Sh115,400, courtesy of series sponsors NCBA Bank, whose support has significantly impacted the lives of Kenya’s top amateur golfers. The win also propelled Karanga to 66th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

“I’ve been dedicating more time to practice, which has paid off, and I plan to keep at it as I prepare for the remaining events in the series. Right now, I’m focused on defending my title at the Malindi Open's Vasco Da Gama trophy,” said Karanga, whose weekend scorecard included rounds of 71, 72, and 71 for a 214 aggregate.

Karanga’s victories this season include the Coronation Cup, Limuru Open, Coast Open, Karen Challenge, and now the Railway Invitation. However, he remains short of his 2023 tally of 13 wins, which earned him the “Golfer of the Year 2023” title.

Meanwhile, Lejirmah, expected to perform strongly at his home event, had a slow start with rounds of 74 and 79, only managing a late surge with a three-under-par 69. Nyali’s Adel Balala, also in good form, finished at eight-over-par 224 after struggling in the second round with an 81 gross, despite starting with a three-under-par 69. His final round of 74 was not enough to improve his standing.

Balala remains fourth on the leaderboard with 272 points, while Kiambu’s young talent, Elvis Muigua, holds third with 415 points.

Elsewhere, veteran golfer Jones Nzau triumphed at Machakos Golf Club, claiming the Isuzu trophy with an impressive 40 points. He edged out former Club Chairman Sawarn Singh by one point, while Joseph Kombo and Ben Mungata tied with 36 points for third and fourth places, respectively.