Junior Golf Foundation receives donation from DP World 

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), golf development wing of the Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), on Thursday received a major boost in its endeavour to develop the game of golf in the country.

The DP World Tour presented a container filled with golf equipment, to help grow the game in Kenya. The donation is a continued partnership between the JGF and the DP World. The presentation was done on the first day of the Magical Kenya Open.

The 20-foot container was unveiled in a special ceremony at the tournament’s village at Muthaiga Golf Club. It will be moved to the JGF headquarters based in Nairobi, following the completion of the Magical Kenya Open.

The container houses golf equipment; including balls, clubs, clothing and swing nets. This is an extension of DP World’s unique Second Life Container initiative, which has returned for the 2023/24 DP World Tour season. The container is designed to give golf balls a second life in grassroots golf projects around the world.

Rather than ending up in landfills, or hidden away in cupboards at home, the unwanted golf balls collected during the season will be repurposed and redistributed to support grassroots golf projects, helping to give more people access to the sport.

Over the past two seasons, 280,000 golf balls have been collected, with the Second Life container covering thousands of kilometres across land and sea, before being sent to grassroots initiatives around the world, including the JGF in Kenya.

JGF has distributed the balls to 30 golf clubs across Kenya, helping nurture talented juniors from as young as five years old. It already has 100 coaches across the country to teach juniors how to play the sport and distributed golf clubs as training tools for juniors to learn the game.

“We are so pleased to receive this special donation from DP World. The golf balls we have received so far are having a real impact in supporting young talent across Kenya, making the game more accessible, and we’re confident that the golf equipment we’ve received will have the same impact. We can’t thank DP World enough for all they’ve done for our organisation and golf in our country over the past couple of years,” said Regina Gachora, Junior Golf Foundation President.

“We are delighted to continue our support for the Junior Golf Foundation in Kenya, helping to grow the game of golf from the grassroots all the way up to the professional level. The Magical Kenya Open is a key event for us on the DP World Tour, and it’s great we’re able to celebrate the event by donating a shipping container, packed full of golf equipment, to such a fantastic organisation,” said Daniel van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer at DP World.