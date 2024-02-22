Magical Kenya Open: Slow start for locals as Dutchman Van Driel leads

Kenyan players found the going tough, as Darius van Driel from the Netherlands claimed a one shot lead in day one of the 2024 Magical Kenya Open at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Thursday.

The best for the local players was a level par 71 by home players Greg Snow and Njoroge Kibugu, who as usual, finished with a birdie at the 18th, having picked up two others at the 14th and 15th in addition to the day’s first birdie at the front nine’s fourth hole.

“I missed quite a number of fairways at the front nine, but I am happy I was able to recover some shots at the back nine. Generally, my game is not bad, but I hope to try and play well in the second round and see how it goes,’’ said Njoroge whose first nine also included a double at the sixth hole.

“The course generally is playing well particularly the greens. One has to stay on course though, in order to score well."

Snow, on the other hand, birdied the eighth and 17th but dropped two shots at the 14th and 18th. Other than the two, senior pro Dismas Indiza closed the day on three over par 74 same as Daniel Nduva. Of the others, Jastas Madoya shot two over par 73 same as Zimbabwe’s Visitor Mapwanya.

Kenya's Greg Snow follows flight of his tee from Hole Nine during Magical Kenya Open DP World tour at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on February 22, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Of the four amateurs, Kenya’s leading amateur Michael Karanga closed the day with a four over par 75 in a birdie-less round that was dominated by four bogeys, three of which came from the front nine, and a late one at the 14th. He will have to produce his usual fireworks in the second round in order to stay around until Sunday.

It’s a tough start but its not over yet. The Kenyans have a lot to do in the second round on Friday if they want to remain in the tournament up to the end.

Back at the top of the leaderboard, the Dutch professional Van Driel started with a perfect front nine that included three straight birdies from the second hole. He then picked up an eagle three at the 10th, before two bogeys at the 11th and 13th drew him back temporarily.

He however added two late birdies at the 16th and 18th that gave him the day’s leading score of five under par 66.

Frederic Lacroix of France follows his tee from Hole Nine during Magical Kenya Open DP World tour at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi on February 22, 2024. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He leads a group of six all of them on four under par 67. The leader of this group was Frenchman Frederic Lacroix who was the first to jump to the leaderboard despite dropping two shots at the outward nine.

He made good work on the back nine that included an eagle at the start of the nine and at the end, with two supporting birdies at the 11th and 17th.

Judging from the first round scores, this year’s cut is likely to be very low as a total of 73 players closed the day on level par and better.