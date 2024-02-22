Magical Kenya Open: Betika bets on local pros and amateurs

Betika, the leading Kenyan sports betting firm, through Betika Na Community, it’s local talent funding arm, is supporting six of the Kenyan golfers who are taking part at this year’s Magical Kenya Open which started on Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Those who have benefited from the sponsorship includes pro golfers Jastas Madoya from Great Rift Valley Golf Resort, Vet Lab’s Mike Kisia, and Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu; while the amateurs are John Lejirma, Isaac Makokha, and Josphat Rono.

The move aligns with Betika’s strategy to partner with Kenyan sportspersons, teams, and institutions to support the growth and development of sports in the country.

“We are grateful to Betika for its sponsorship for us to participate in the 2024 Kenya Open. This speaks to the brand’s continued commitment to the growth and development of sports in the country. We are pleased that Betika has continued to stand by us, even now, under tough economic times. Betika is passionate about the growth of sports in Kenya and sincere in its sponsorship,” said Makokha.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Betika Managing Director, Mutua Mutava, said: "We are thrilled to support these outstanding athletes as they prepare to compete on the international stage. Their talent, dedication, and passion for the sport exemplify the values we hold dear at Betika Na Community. We are confident that they will make Kenya proud and inspire future generations of golfers.

“We extend our best wishes to the golfers and look forward to supporting them in Muthaiga throughout the four days of golf action at this year’s event. Through their talent, dedication, and passion, they embody the essence of Kenyan sportsmanship and inspire us all to reach for greatness.”

The Magical Kenya Open presents a unique opportunity for Kenya to shine on the global stage, highlighting its natural beauty, hospitality, and sporting prowess.