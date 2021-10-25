Jobez Ojowa wins Sunset golf tourney

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Leading the ladies with a score of 69 nett was Lucy Gachimbiri who won ahead of Gorreti Njoroge on nett 70.
  • The sponsors winner was James Karanja with an impressive score of 67 nett followed by Paul Murumba on 71 nett. In the guest category, Njambi Kuruma posted nett 70 to win on countback from Brian Masika. A total of 85 players participated in the event.

Jobez Ojowa was in his best form on Friday as he managed to produce an impressive score of 40 points to emerge the overall winner of the 2021 Sunset Golfing Society Nairobi edition held at the Royal Nairobi Golf club.

