Jobez Ojowa wins Sunset golf tourney

Jobez Ojowa was in his best form on Friday as he managed to produce an impressive score of 40 points to emerge the overall winner of the 2021 Sunset Golfing Society Nairobi edition held at the Royal Nairobi Golf club.

It was a tight finish as Ibrahim Ogejo carded 39 to win the men’s first prize with Brian Akun finishing second on 38 points, while Edward Guda on 36 was third.

In the ladies section, Njeri Onyango returned 34 points to win on countback from Rosemary Olonde with Tom Guga taking the seniors title after posting 36 points, three better than John Juma.

Anne Thoronjo posted 39 points to emerge the guest winner followed closely by Joel Kaindi, who carded 38 points beating Dan Kariga on countback.

In the subsidiary events, Kesh Shah won the longest drive for the men and the ladies winner was Catherine Odawa, who also won the nearest to prize.

The event attracted a field of 127 players and proceeds will support needy students who are under the sponsorship of the Sunset Golfing Society. The grand finale of the series will take place at Nyanza Golf Club, Kisumu from December 17 to 18.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, handicap 29 lady golfer Jane Wokabi emerged the overall winner of the 2021 Lady Captain’s Prize at Vet Lab Sports Club over the weekend.

She posted a perfect 44 points to claim the overall title with Rebecca Likami on 41 points taking the A division title after beating Esther Chumo on countback. Agamjot Kaur finished third with a score of 39 points.

In B division, Rachel Kimani carded 36 points to win by one point from Eunice Waiyaki and Elizabeth Ngethe. The C division winner was Elizabeth Maina who posted 30 points.

Taking home the prize for the junior title was Belinda Wanjiru who posted 39 points, while the senior winner was Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairperson Sarah Hoare with 30 points.

Emerging the lady guest with the best score of 46 points was Nancy Wairimu, who won ahead of Tabby Mungai on 38 points. The nines in the ladies section went to Purity Muthoni on 22 and Catherine Mwangi who scored 20 points.

In the men’s category, Dennis Waithaka returned 43 points to win by two points from Kishan Shah and John Bosco Chibole.

Raj Shah carded 40 points to finish fourth. Ephraim Mugisha was the junior winner after returning 39 points, while the senior title went to Rohit Shah in 38 points. Taking the guest title with a score of 40 points same as fourth placed member Raj Shah.

The tournament started with the Mixed Foursomes on Friday where the pair of Lucy Njoroge and Henry Njoroge carded 38 points to beat M. Mbataru and Paul Ngugi on countback. Rachel Ndei and Godwin Karuga on 37 finished third.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Henry Mwaura won the Rware golf tournament with a score of 41 points after beating Zak Muigai on countback, while finishing third was James Muraguri on 40 points.

In the ladies section, Liz Mwaura carded 42 points to win ahead of Beatrice Ngima on 37 and third placed Jane Mwaura who posted 36 points. The nines went to David Kibui 21 and Elias Kiragu with a score of 21 points.

The prize for the guest winner went to Gilbert Mutulu, who scored 35 points and the lady guest winner was Mary Wanjiku with 33, while taking the sponsors prize was Jane Ndirangu with an impressive score of 43. She won ahead of Angelus Maina who posted 40 points.

At Karen Country Club, Grace Mayiani won the Chairman’s Prize (Allan Wainaina) with a huge 48 points, five points better than men winner Ronnie Mwangi who posted 43.

Julius Irimu on 40 points was second after beating third placed Tirus Mwithiga on countback.

Meanwhile, the prize for the past Chairman went to Robin Mogere on 36 points and Robert Keter claimed the gross title with 35 points.

The ladies winner was Njeri Onyango on 38 points, beating Nellie Njaga by one point and Christine Ochola was third with 36 points.

The nines went to Titus Withaka on 22 and Mbuvi Ngunze, who posted 24, while Shashwat Harish was the best junior with an impressive 39 points, winning by two points from Njukia Kihara. In the guest section Rahab Thuo posted 37 points to win on countback from Paul Jakaa.

At Kiambu golf club, Henry Karuma carded nett 66 to claim the men’s prize during the Krwa golf tournament where Karuma won on countback from Samuel Karioki.

In third place on nett 67 was Joseph Biriri, while Caesar Mugo clinched the gross title with a score of eight over par 80 gross.

Leading the ladies with a score of 69 nett was Lucy Gachimbiri who won ahead of Gorreti Njoroge on nett 70.