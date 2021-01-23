Sandhu takes early lead at Sigona Bowl

Kenya Amateur Stroke Play champion Jay Sandhu was ahead by two shots at the close of the opening round of this year’s Sigona Bowl golf tournament, the first leg of 2021 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series at Sigona Golf Club on Saturday.

Sandhu from Royal Nairobi Golf Club, fired level par 72 to leave Nanyuki Sports Club based Peter Rimui by two shots, in this year’s tournament whose entry was reduced to those playing off handicap six and below in order to accommodate the required field of 96 players.

Sandhu , birdied the second and ninth and dropped shots at the fourth and seventh for a level par first nine, while at the back nine, he picked up an early birdie at the 12th only to drop a shot soon after at the 13th. He made pars in the remaining holes to also level the back nine.

Rimui posted three over par at the outward nine after dropping shots at the second, sixth, seventh and nine with only one birdie at the fourth, though two birdies at the 11th and 17th saw him finish on one under par for two over par 74.

Following Rimui very closely was Kiambu’s Stephen Kiaro on three over par 75. Three others including Limuru’s Paul Muchangi and the long hitting Adel Balala from Nyali Golf and Country Club were on four over par 76.

The second round of the 54-hole event being sponsored this year by Turf Machinery and Irrigation Limited courtesy of Kenya Golf Union’s Philip Ocholla, was still on at the time of writing.

The third and final round will take place on Sunday morning.

Besides the KAGC series points, the event which is marking its 62nd year, also counts towards the World Amateur Ranking.

The leaderboard;

Jay Sandhu 72

Peter Rimui 74

Stephen Kiaro 75

Paul Muchangi 76

Kush Mediratta 76

Adel Balala 76

John Gitonga 77

Ronak Malde 77

Krish Beiju 77

Quram Bhatti 77

John Rono 77.