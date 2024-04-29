Irungu ignores hippo scare to win Thika Golden Girls tournament

Handicap 16 golfer at Thika Sports Club, Martin Irungu aka 'Chumlee' put aside a rumour of a hippo having been spotted somewhere around the golf course, to post an impressive 39 stableford points, to beat a field of 165 players and emerge the winner of the Thika Golden Girls tournament at the rainy soaked Thika course on Saturday.

“The Club Captain had the previous day circulated a message warning members that a Hippo had been spotted in one of the dams on the course, but I really did not put that in mind as I wanted to focus on my game,’’ said Irungu.

During the well-sponsored tournament by seasoned lady golfers of Thika Sports Club, Kingdom Bank, Comfort Homes, Maxam Wines and Centrofood Industies, Sam Njenga finished second with a score of 36 points while David Mwangi was third on 35 points.

But back to the winner Irungu, the day’s score included seven pars, eight bogeys, two double bogeys and a birdie at the third hole. He attributed victory to some experience gained playing in the wet Railway course for the last few days that gave him some experience to loft the ball and putt well on the wet greens.

Meanwhile leading the Ladies, was Lucy Maina playing off handicap 17, who made 36 points beating Phyllis Ndiangui by one point on 35 SF Points. Joseph Kihonge was the supplementary winner with 38 points, with Eunice Muthemba on 37 points leading the Golden Girls, while Stanley Mugwe emerged the best the Friends of the Golden Girls.

Other prize winners include Paul Nduati, a handicap four golfer who took the gross title on 77 gross, while Newton Ongalo was the guest winner with 32, and Roy Ruo taking the junior title on 35. James Githinji and Judy Waihenya won the Longest Drive contest.

Back on the hippo, KWS personnel were on ground to track the hippo but were unsuccessful until by the time of writing.

Away at the nine-hole Bujumbura Golf Club course in Burundi, the four-ball of Christa-Gretta Kaze, former club captain Serge Muheto, Benjamin Huynen, Golf Berty returned a combined score of 145 points to clinch the Burundi leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour at the weekend.

The team qualified for the tour’s grand finale slated for December 6 where they be joining teams from Nairobi, Mombasa, Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Nyeri, Nandi, and Kericho Counties who have so far booked their slots in the grand finale.

Speaking after their victory, Muheto said: “We had an incredible four-ball. We are happy with our win, and we cannot wait to represent Bujumbura Golf Club at the grand finale later this year. We know the competition will be tough, but we are ready for the challenge against top amateur golfers from within the East African region.”

Individually, Serge Muheto carded an impressive score of 39 points to bag the overall title while club captain Benjamin Huynen returned 34 points to emerge the runners-up. Christa-Gretta Kaze fired 37 points to clinch the second category winner award.

KCB Group Director Human Resources Japheth Achola carded 38 points to claim the staff prize. Aristide Ngabire, on the other hand, was named the elite category winner after returning 41 points.

Bruce Oliver Ntwari drove to 243.3m to clinch the longest drive award in the men’s category while Mwangi Njeri bagged the Ladies prize after her 153.32m drive. Apollinaire Ndiricimpa scooped the nearest to the pin award with a 7.6m. The Kenyan edition of the Tour resumes at Nakuru Golf Club course on May 18.