Home pro Wakhu makes cut at Kenya Savannah Classic

Kenya's David Waku follows his tee shot during the second ound of the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen Country Club on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Caleb Oketch | IMG Kenya

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige shot an impressive five under par 66 for the day, but that could put him in 108th place on a total of one over par.
  • The cut was being projected at two under at 1.30pm where half of the field was still on the course battling it out.

Home pro David Wakhu recovered from four bogeys to eventually post an impressive three under par 68 and a two rounds total of eight under midway the second round of the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic at the par 71 Karen Country Club course Wednesday.

