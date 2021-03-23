Four lead the way as Kenya Savannah Classic tees off

Kenya's David Waku follows his tee shot during the first round of the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen Country Club on March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Caleb Oketch | IMG Kenya

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Seven other players were on six under par, while a shot behind them 14 players on five under par.
  • Those included Kenya’s David Wakhu, who recovered from an early bogey at the third, to birdie the sixth, and the 10th with an eagle coming there after the 11th. He then picked up a late birdie at the 17th to tie for 13th place.
  • “I did not start well as I made a bogey early, but I am happy the day ended well and I am looking forward for another good day tomorrow," said Wakhu, one of the 13 Kenyans professionals in the tournament.

Four players tied at the top of the leaderboard in a tight opening round of the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic, supported by ABSA, at the par 71 Karen Country Club course Tuesday.

