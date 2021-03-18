Frenchman Benjamin takes first round lead at Kenya Open

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open

Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker at Karen Country Club on March 18,2021. He finished the round with a level-par 71 score.


Photo credit: Pool | Kenya Open

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Benjamin who posted his score late in the evening, got off with the only bogey of the day at the first hole
  • The race to the top of the leaderboard was however very tight with six players having earlier tied at the top on six under par 65 midway through the opening round
  • It was a good start for Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi, a member of the Safari Tour who played a clean four under par 67 to tie for 14th place with among others South Africa’s Justin Walters

A last hole birdie saw France’s Herbert Benjamin grab a one shot lead on seven under par as the 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker got underway at the par 71 Karen Country Club course on Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Salah to lead Egypt's contigent to Nairobi

  2. Ten Russians to compete in Tokyo Olympics

  3. Kenya thump sorry Uganda in hockey friendly

  4. Frenchman Benjamin takes first round lead at Kenya Open

  5. Chelsea unlikely contenders ahead of Champions League draw

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.