Why 2017 Magical Kenya Open champ Rai feels at home

Top golfers in Kenya for the double-header Magical Kenya Open and Kenya Savannah Classic have praised the country’s hospitality, weather and beauty.

England’s Aaron Rai, the Kenya Open champion in 2017, says he feels like being at home away from home in Kenya because of the fact that his mother was born in Kenya and his sister lives at Karen, a tee-shot away from the Karen Country Club golf course.

“It very much has a home feel for me, and it’s always going to be a special place with the memories I’ve had here down the years,” Rai said Wednesday.

“I don’t think that’s something I’ll ever forget so I think any time that I’m here to play golf or here full stop is a blessing.

“I think anyone who hasn’t been here is missing out. I think first and foremost the first thing that strikes you when you get here is how friendly everyone is, they make you feel welcome, they want you to be here and it’s genuine as well.

Naturally more aesthetic

“Beyond that, there are not many places in the world that are naturally more aesthetic than what we have here in Kenya.

“It’s just a beautiful place to be, very calm, the people are amazing and there’s so much to do. It feels like you’re at one with nature and I think we’ve lost that generally over time, so it’s an amazing place!”

The 2019 winner, Italian Guido Migliozzi, says he is delighted being back, and that he has great memories for the Karen course.

“I like the pressure. I like to be on the course with my caddie starting every single shot with a good strategy. It’s the kind of feeling that you have when you are competing for a title.

“It was not over until the very end (in 2019) because there were four, five players, only one shot apart. The second shot on the 18th, the last hole, was incredible.

Good yardage

“It just went straight to the pin; it was so good. I was thinking I had to be aggressive — I have always been aggressive — and it went really well because I hit the pin and the pin position was tough. I was confident with myself and I had a good yardage so I just went for the pin,’’ says Migliozzi as he prepares the defence of his title.

South Africa’s Darren Fichardt says it’s “awesome” coming to Kenya for the first time.

“I haven’t been to Kenya, it’s my first time. It’s very African, when we got off the plane onto the bus, African music was playing. It’s amazing and people here are so friendly, it feels awesome to be here,” he said yesterday.

“The golf course looks quite tight… looks like the greens are pretty small and quite slopey, so your iron play is going to be sharp and if you miss the green you’re going to be using your lob wedge a lot— I don’t think there will be too many bump and runs on these greens. The vegetation is quite dense so if you miss the fairways I think you’re going to be in quite a lot of trouble.”