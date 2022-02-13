Henseleit defends Magical Kenya Ladies Open crown

Germany’s Esther Henseleit staged a strong come back in the final round of the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open to retain her title at the Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab course in Kilifi County on Sunday.

Just like in the inaugural event in 2019, Henseleit came from a couple of shots behind and managed to upstage three rounds leader Linnea Strom from Sweden. S

he started the day with a bogey at the open hole despite a fine driver which did not however produce a good approach shot.

She however quickly put that aside and rounded up two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes and added two more over the sixth and eighth to eventually take the lead.

Another birdie at the 11th appeared to have given her an assurance only to drop a bogey at the 13th hole and a late one at the 17th, though a two under par 70 was still good enough for her to retain the title.

“I blocked my shot at the 17th hole after struggling in the other holes and that almost got me scared as I was shaking on both 17th and 18th, but I am happy that I was able to win again.

I am so grateful to all those who made the event possible particularly the sponsors and the ladies European Tour,' said Henseleit, who retained the title with an all rounds total of two under par 286.

She beat Spain’s Marta Sanz Barrio, who shot three under par 69 for a total of 287, in a round that included birdies on the 10th, 12th and 13th having dropped a shot at the seventh hole.

It was however a disastrous round for Linnea Strom, who appeared all set to clinch the title after a smooth three rounds lead.

She started off the day with a bogey on the opening hole, though she managed to level after a birdie at second hole.

She however picked up a bogey at the fifth, levelled again at the sixth, then her problem started at the back nine, where she bogeyed five holes to eventually finish on five over par 77 and total of two over par 290.

A total of 63 players had made the second round cut in the Sh38 million event where the winner Henseleit took home 45,000 Euro (about Sh5.8 million).

The final leader board