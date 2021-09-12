Havas Maghanga wins JGF event in Nyali

Handicap 28 junior Havas Maghanga shot gross 105 to claim the top gross prize in the 15 and over with handicap category at the Junior Golf Foundation Golf series event held at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Sunday.

In the well organised event which attracted a field of 38 juniors drawn from as far as Leisure Golf Club, Kyrell Kirimi picked up the net title in the top category with a brilliant score of 65 nett.

The day’s best gross score of the day, a gross 92, was however posted by Ally Is-Haq, playing off handicap 22 in the 13 to 14 category where the net title went to Sahil Pasta who posted net 75.

Faith Achieng, the most improved junior at the Coast region playing off 18 handicap, fired 94 gross to claim the girls' gross title.

Grace Makasi emerged the net winner in that category, while completing in the handicap juniors category was the 12 years and under where the gross title went to Aydan Jamal with a score of 100 gross.

The net winner in this particular division was Tokal Abdalla with an impressive score if net 68.

In the non-handicap division of 12 years and under, Rian Makwana shot gross 31 to win ahead of Elsa Wanjiru on 32 and in the 12 years and over category Dheerav K.Shah posted 54 gross to emerge the winner.

The one-day event, the first JGF series tournament to be held in Mombasa and the Coast region, was supported by the Junior Golf Foundation(JGF), Ribena brand by Suntory Beverages and Foods Kenya and a host of individual golf personalities including Kailesh, Jayne Githere, Mombasa Golf Club captain Lawrence Odhiambo, Ally Jamal, JGF Coast Representative Alice Wahome, and Nyali captain Zafar Din.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Nyali captain Zafir Din thanked JGF for having considered staging the event at Nyali saying the club was more than willing to work closely with JGF in its effort to develop junior golf in the country,.