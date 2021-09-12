Havas Maghanga wins JGF event in Nyali

Ally Is- Haq

Ally Is- Haq (left) receives his prize from Junior Golf Foundation president Larry Ngala.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The net winner in this particular division was Tokal Abdalla with an impressive score if net 68.
  • In the non-handicap division of 12 years and under, Rian Makwana shot gross 31 to win ahead of Elsa Wanjiru on 32 and in the 12 years and over category Dheerav K.Shah posted 54 gross to emerge the winner.

Handicap 28 junior Havas Maghanga shot gross 105 to claim the top gross prize in the 15 and over with handicap category at the Junior Golf Foundation Golf series event held at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Sunday.

