Golf: Vipingo Ridge to host Ladies Open

The third edition of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open golf tournament, a Ladies European Tour sanctioned (LET) sanctioned event, is set for February 2 to 5, 2023 at the PGA Baobab Course Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County.

Two-time winner Esther Henseleit from Germany will be returning to defend her title.

She will be among a field of 96 ladies who will be tackling one of the toughest golf course in East Africa, which has this year hosted the Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship and the third leg of the 2022/2023 Safari Tour.

U.COM and Vipingo Ridge management who will host this spectacular tournament, the only women's professional golf competition in East Africa, for a third time.

The tournament was first held at par 72 Baobab Course, the continent’s sole PGA-accredited course in 2019, but did not take place the following year because of Covid-19. This year’s edition was held in February and was the start of the tour.

Next year’s tournament is expected to bring a selection of home Kenyan players, at the invitation of the LET, including Vipingo Ridge’s PGA Academy star Naomi Wafula.

Defending champion Esther Henseleit is eager about her return.

“I’m really looking forward to going back to Kenya and defending my title. It’s a special place for me because it’s where I won my first professional tournament and I’ve always found there’s a great atmosphere with many friendly faces. A great way to start the season," she said.

Announcing the return of the tournament, LET CEO Alexandra Armas said:

“We are thrilled to be kick-starting our record-breaking 2023 LET season with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which will be the first event on the Race to Costa del Sol.

Our players love the magnificent Baobab Course and the unique safari-like atmosphere at Vipingo Ridge and many of our members will be returning for the third edition of the tournament. We can’t wait to start what will be a busy and exciting year on the LET.”