Golf: Muchangi wins NCBA Series at Limuru

Former Kenya Amateur Match Play champion Paul Muchangi emerged the overall gross winner of the second leg of the NCBA Golf Series at Limuru Country Club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap one, Muchangi fired an impressive 73 gross, while John Kariuki took the men’s title after posting 76 with Solomon Mumbi following in second place on 79 gross.

In the Ladies' category, Noni Wanyee, playing off handicap 14, secured victory with 84 gross, and former club chairman Dr Caroline Wangari, playing off handicap nine, finished her round with 86 gross to secure second place.

In other results, John Odhiambo and Joseph Kihanya emerged as winners in the Nines contest with 37 and 36 respectively. At the same time, Jelani Kihanya, playing off handicap nine, took the Juniors category title with an impressive score of 82 gross.

At Kenya Railway Golf Club, James Karuga emerged the overall winner of the Chairman’s (Eng Tim Ruhiu) Prize golf tournament during the weekend. Kartuga carded 39 differential points to win by two points from men winner Edward Manywanda, while Walter Onyino was the best past chairman after posting 53 points.

The ladies title went to Ruth Omwansa with a score of 45 differential points. She won ahead of Irene Kimeu on 52, while finishing second in the men’s section was Nathan Njuguna on 45 and in third place was Fidhelis Kimanzi on 47 points, one point better than Ngugi Njuguna.

At Kericho Club, Charles Langat carded 40 points to win the KenGen tournament where the guest winner was Nyagaga Kaunda on 34 points and Reuben Langat won the staff prize on 33 points.

In the first division, Andrew Nyanusi, playing off handicap seven carded 39 points, same as division two winner Ken Biegon. The third division went to Benjamin Langat on 35 points.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, Stephen Wambugu carded 37 points to win the Heritage Insurance Golf tournament ahead of Cyprian Bundi on 36 points, while Samuel Gichuru was third on 35 points, after a countback with William Njoroge.

Stella Kabugi emerged the winner of the ladies first prize after posting 40 points. She won well ahead of Hellen Kurutu who scored 34 points. Leading the guests was Nicholas Gitonga with 32 points and Felix Ochieng was the staff winner with 27 points.

The nines went to Joseph Githui on 19 and Titus Wambeti on 20 points, while Jeff Muthoki was the junior winner with 35 points.

At Ruiru Golf Club, Fr Stephen Gaitho took the overall title in the Isuzu Golf Day where Martin Karanja was the men winner with a score of 39 points after beating Linus Wachira on countback, while Alex Ngugi finished third on 37 points.

In the ladies section, Mary Muthoni carded 36 points to win on countback from Nyambura Magochi, while Susan Kanyora was third on 35 points.

In the guests section, Samson Mureithi emerged the men guest winner on 42 points and Damaris Kikwai took the ladies title on 35 points. The nines went to Michael waititu on 21 and Danson Watunu on 20 points.

The nines in the ladies section went to Mary Wangeci on 19 and Catherine Gitonga with 20 points.