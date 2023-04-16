Sammy Mulama wins Golf Park Open

Home player Sammy Mulama Sunday beat Nyali’s Adel Balala by three shots to claim the second edition of the Golf Park Open sponsored by Kingdom Bank at the par 70 Golf Park course.

Mulama posted one under par 69 in the third and final round, a round which included birdies on the sixth, ninth, 16th and 18th for a 54-hole total of three over par 213.

He took home Sh69,300, the trophy and 70 points towards the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Order of Merit.

Balala, who also shot 69 in the final round for 216, won Sh41,600 for finishing second, having made birdies on the fifth, ninth and 14th, with bogeys on the seventh and 13 holes.

Defending champion John Lejirmah from Kenya Railway Golf Club finished third on 221, despite having shot two under par 68 on the final round.

In the professional category which attracted 22 players, Golf Park’s Tony Omuli fired 68 in the first round and 67 in the second round for a total of five under par 135 to take home Sh89,000.

He beat Dismas Indiza into second place. Indiza posted 72 and 69 for 141, which gave him Sh53,400, while David Wakhu on 144 made up of 73, and 71 won himself Sh35,600.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Kiambu Golf Club’s Joyce Wanjiru fired a a total of 230 to win well ahead of home player Mercy Nyanchama who carded 82 in the closing round for 25 over par.

Nyanchama however won the A division title with her total of 241 gross, followed in second place by Nancy Wairimu on 246.

Agnes Nyakio was third with a score of 250 gross. Winning the nett was Rachel Ndei with a score of 208 nett, winning ahead of Doris Mideva on 218 nett, while Cherono Kipkorir was third on 222 nett. The B division title went to Navya Nagda on 293 gross.

Nagda won ahead of Mukami Wangai on 298, while finishing third was Benta Khaniri on 307 gross. The nett winners were Imani Njoki on 229 and Brianna Ngecu on 231 nett. Jane Mwangi finished third on 233.

Meanwhile, Vet Lab also hosted the KCB East Africa Tour where Adrian Mwangi on 39 points won the overall title with Emmanuel Nyakaberia taking the men’s prize on 36 points ahead of Eric Njunu on 35 and Daniel Karuga who carded 34 points.