Golf: Maara to captain Kenya's team for Victoria Cup

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Wednesday announced the team which will travel to Uganda next week for the annual Victoria Cup test match against the hosts.

The 10 players, who will be captained by Limuru Country Club’s Dennis Maara, are Adel Balala of Nyali, Danny Chelogoi from Eldoret, Ebill Omollo and Krish Beiju of Vet Lab Sports Club, Kiambu Golf Club’s Elvis Muigua and Michael Karanga, John Lejirmah and Josphat Rono of Golf Park and Mombasa’s Sammy Mulama.

Speaking during the launch of the 2024 NCBA-sponsored KAGC series at Sigona Golf Club on Wednesday, KGU chairman Philip Ochola said the players have been training over the past few weeks in readiness for the battle to be held at the Uganda Golf Club course, Kampala from February 1 to 3.

The Victoria Cup, whose trophy was donated by former Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, who is also the KGU North Rift Representative, will be part of the build-up for some of the players, who will also participate in the 2024 Magical Kenya Open, scheduled for February 22 to 25 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

They are Isaac Makokha, John Lejirmah, Josphat Rono, and Michael Karanga who will be joined in the DP World Tour event by Taimur Malik and another player to be named later.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chairman Lydia Otieno Obonyo announced the team that will be participate in the 2024 Ladies Magical Kenya Open, a Ladies European Tour (LET) event, to be held at Vipingo Golf Resort’s Baobab Course in Kilifi County from February 8 to 11.

Those are Jackie Walter, Naomi Wafula, Channelle Wangari, Kelly Gachaga, and Mercy Nyanchama. Wafula, Serah Khanyereri, Wangari, Nyanchama and Ashley Awuor will also take part in the Africa Golf Championship at Leopard Creek in South Africa from February 21 to 23.

Obonyo thanked KGU for allowing ladies to participate in the men’s KAGC series saying a number of ladies had made improvements in their game.