Golf: Kenyans in bright start at Cote D’Ivoire Open

Kenya’s Njoroge Kibugu fired three under par 69 during Tuesday’s opening round of the 23rd edition of the Ivory Coast (Cote D’Ivoire) Open at the President Golf Club’s par 72 course in Yamoussoukro.

Following Kibugu closely in the event which has attracted 63 players from eight different countries was Edwin Mudanyi from Vet Lab Sports Club, who fired one under par 71.

Another Kenyan performing well in the opening round was John Wangai of Sigona. Wangai, who also doubles up as the president of the Professional Golfers of Kenya, shot one over par 73 to keep himself closely with the leaders in the event, whose projected cut at the close of day one was plus four.

Of the remaining Kenyans, Justus Madoya and Mutahi Kibugu posted three over par 75 each, while Eric Ooko and Jacob Okello were each on five over par 77. It was not a good opening round though for Royal Nairobi’s Dennis Saikwa who shot 82 in the opening round.

Uganda’s Abbey Bagalana shot one over par 73 to put himself in a good position for the cut. The top 32 players after close of round two on Wednesday, which was expected to get under way at 7.30am local time, are expected to qualify for the money list.