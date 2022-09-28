Golf: Kenya fall to fourth in All Africa event

Kenya dropped to fourth place at the close of Day Two in this year’s All Africa Team Golf Championship at the par 72 El Gouna Golf Club course in Hurghada, Egypt on Wednesday.

Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala shot the team’s best round, a one under par 71, while John Lejirmah carded level par 72.

Captain Dennis Maara contributed a one over par 73, which saw the team aggregate drop from three to level par, with Tunisia on one under par total taking the third place.

The two teams are likely to fight it out for the third place finish at the end as the title seems out of reach for them.

Meanwhile, Morocco maintained its top position thanks to a brilliant seven under par 65 by Fakori El Mehdi, two 67 by Mohammed Nizar Bourehim and Adam Bresnu, for two rounds total of 17 under par, a five shots lead from defending champions South Africa.

If Morocco wins, it will be the first country to clinch the title from South Africa, who have dominated the championship since 2001.

South Africa’s Jonathan Broomhead and Jordan Wessels shot 67 each, while the third score, at wo under par 70 came from Simon du Plooy completing a three rounds 12 under par.

Below Kenya were the hosts on 13 over par total, while Mauritius went from bad to worse with an aggregate of 19 over par, just three shots better than Zimbabwe.

Fifteen countries are participating in the event, which was postponed two years ago because of the Covid-19 pandemic.